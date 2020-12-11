Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Students Invited To Share Vision For Transforming Northcote Town Centre

Friday, 11 December 2020, 4:55 pm
Press Release: Auckland Council

Today, Auckland joins 17 global cities to launch Students Reinventing Cities, a competition for students and universities from across the globe to share their vision for greener, fairer cities.

The competition, led by C40 Cities - a global network of cities committed to taking action on climate change – will ignite creative ideas to decarbonise city neighbourhoods, as well as support thriving and resilient life for local communities.

The competition calls on multi-disciplinary teams formed by students in urbanism, architecture, and environment as well as in business, real estate and engineering from local universities including the University of Auckland. The students will be asked to develop and share innovative solutions to environmental and societal challenges.

Phil Goff, Mayor of Auckland said, “I am pleased to launch Students Reinventing Cities with 17 other Mayors around the world. Students represent the next generation of scholars, academics and scientists and will have a key role to play in the future of cities and climate change mitigation and adaption.

“Northcote Town Centre has been identified as the focus neighbourhood for the Students Reinventing Cities competition and academics and students are now invited to share their creative vision and fresh ideas in line with the city's climate priorities and the Northcote Town Centre Benchmark Master Plan.

“The Master Plan allows for the opportunity for additional thinking and compelling ideas to feed into the final plans for the town centre regeneration, allowing competition proposals to potentially influence the final design for this key site.

“Now more than ever, we need to work collectively to redevelop our cities and neighbourhoods so we can not only improve local people’s health and wellbeing, but collectively work toward a unified global response to the climate crisis. This competition provides students with an exciting opportunity to share ideas and potentially influence the future of our city.”

Mark Watts, C40 Executive Director, explains: “Across the globe, COVID-19 has profoundly impacted the way we work, travel and live day-to-day. In the process it has exacerbated existing inequalities and hit vulnerable communities the hardest, urging us to prioritise a green and just recovery from the pandemic, and accelerate equitable solutions to the climate crisis.

“This competition is an opportunity for students to have a voice, to share their ideas and passion for making change, and contribute to these solutions.”

Other cities participating in the competition include; Athens, Barcelona, Bogotá, Buenos Aires, Chicago, Dakar, Delhi, Dubai, Madrid, Melbourne, Montréal, Paris, Quezon City, Quito, Reykjavík, Seattle and Washington D.C.

Academia and students interested in entering the competition can find out more at www.c40reinventingcities.org. Deadline for entries is March 2021. The finalists will then be selected and invited to submit their final proposals by May 2021. A jury from the city and C40 Cities will select a winner for each city site, which will be announced at a ceremony in July 2021.

The winning projects will be celebrated in a global communication campaign and winning students will be invited to present their projects to local business leaders, city officials and leading climate organisations.

For further information, please contact: Liz Kirschberg, Senior Publicity Specialist, 021 704791, liz.kirschberg@aucklandcouncil.govt.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Auckland Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Royal Commission’s Report Into The Christchurch Mosque Shootings

For an 800 page monster, the Royal Commission report into the Christchurch shootings has proved to be a strangely weightless affair. Everyone – the Police, the PM, the security services – has apologised but (allegedly) no-one did anything wrong. People lost their lives, but no-one appears likely to lose their jobs. Atrocities like this must be prevented in future but - according to the report - nothing could have prevented this tragedy, in that pure luck would have been our best and only hope of detecting the terrorist before he struck. Which raises a question the report didn’t address. Why should we spend well over a hundred million dollars annually on the SIS if (when it matters) the agency can provide the public with a counter-terrorism shield no better than chance..? More>>

 

National: $333,000 Bill To Settle Speaker’s Legal Battle

National has lost confidence in Speaker Trevor Mallard following revelations that more than $330,000 of taxpayers’ money was spent on settling the legal dispute he created by falsely accusing a former Parliamentary employee of rape. The Speaker ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Queensland Opens Borders To New Zealand

Queensland is opening its borders to travellers from New Zealand from 1am tomorrow. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Homeownership Rates Lowest In 70 Years - Report

The rate of people who own their own home has hit its lowest point in 70 years, as a grim portrait of the housing crisis is revealed in a report by Stats NZ. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: NZ Watching Deployment, Data Of Pfizer Vaccine In UK - Bloomfield

New Zealand officials are keeping a close eye on the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine rollout in the UK before a vaccinations campaign is launched here. More>>

ALSO:

Monetary Policy And Housing Prices: Reserve Bank's Response To Minister Of Finance

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua – has this morning published its detailed response to the letter from the Minister of Finance, Hon Grant Robertson sent on 24 November 2020. A copy of the Bank’s response is available on the Reserve ... More>>

ALSO:

Whakaari: Future Of White Island Tourism Debated

'Explore an active volcano!' the brochures advertising trips to Whakaari / White Island said - but should tourists have been allowed there in the first place, and should they be allowed back? More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 