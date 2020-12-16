SH1 Brynderwyn - Northland
Wednesday, 16 December 2020, 11:29 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services have been in attendance at a serious
crash on State Highway 1, just south of Brynderwyn and the
SH12 intersection, involving a car and a
motorcycle.
The crash was reported around
10.15am.
The motorcyclist received serious injuries
and has been airlifted to hospital.
One lane was
initially blocked and diversions were in place but all lanes
are now clear.
The Serious Crash Unit has been
notified.
