UPDATE - State Highway 1 Near Wellsford Re-open - Waitematā
Saturday, 19 December 2020, 5:40 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
18 December
State Highway 1 near
Wellsford has re-opened following a serious crash this
afternoon.
The road was closed following the crash
between two vehicles which occurred around 3:40pm.
Six
people were injured in the crash, with two people sustaining
serious injuries.
Police thank motorists for their
patience while the road was closed.
The circumstances
of the crash will be
investigated.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more