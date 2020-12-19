UPDATE - State Highway 1 Near Wellsford Re-open - Waitematā

18 December

State Highway 1 near Wellsford has re-opened following a serious crash this afternoon.

The road was closed following the crash between two vehicles which occurred around 3:40pm.

Six people were injured in the crash, with two people sustaining serious injuries.

Police thank motorists for their patience while the road was closed.

The circumstances of the crash will be investigated.

