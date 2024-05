Arrest Made Following Mount Maunganui Assault

Friday, 3 May

Police have taken a female youth into custody following an earlier incident

at Bayfair Shopping Centre.

Police were called to the shopping centre around 4:40pm following reports of

an assault.

Further Police action is being considered, however Police are not looking for

anyone else in relation to the assault.

The victim remains in a serious condition in hospital.

