Fatal Crash: Maleme Street, Tauranga

Police can confirm one person has died following a crash on Maleme Street, Greerton early this morning.

Emergency services were called to the crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle just after 6am.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services, the person died at the scene.

Maleme Street has since reopened. Enquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances of the crash.

