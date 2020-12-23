Road Works January-February 2021 - Tākina Wellington Convention Centre

During January and February there will be weekday road works on Cable Street and Wakefield Street to connect utility services to the Tākina Wellington Convention and Exhibition Centre.

The works, including water, power, wastewater and stormwater connections, will involve lane closures on weekdays and are planned over two stages:

Stage One:

Cable Street Works: 5 January – 29 January 2021, weekdays only, 24 hour site

The works will involve some trenching across the Cable Street road and footpath, and Cable Street will be down to one lane during the works to enable safe trenching and pipe installation.

The lanes will be opened up Saturdays and Sundays



Stage Two:

Wakefield Street Works: 1 - 27 February 2021 9am – 4pm, weekdays only

The works will involve some trenching across the Cable Street road and footpath, and Cable St will be down to one lane during the works to enable safe trenching and pipe installation.

The lanes will be reinstalled every weekday after 4pm and in the weekends.

A traffic management plan with Wellington City Council’s traffic team will be in place prior to works starting for both phases.

There will be lane restrictions and diversions during the road works, which will increase traffic on the remaining lanes. Information about lane closures will be managed through radio and social media at the start of the works and throughout the works period. There will also be large traffic signs throughout the central city to manage traffic and to alert road users of diversions.

We will maintain access for vehicle and other road user and pedestrians to neighbouring buildings for residents and businesses.

We want to thank the public for their patience and apologise in advance for any inconvenience.

Tākina Wellington Convention Centre – Next steps

Work on the Tākina Wellington Convention Centre is progressing well. Since completing the piling work and installation of the base isolators, contractors have focused on the installation of the steel structure which is now visible from street view.

In the next 3-6 months there will be continued work on the steel structure and concreting of floors as well as the installation of the façade canopies. Once this stage has been completed, paint work throughout the building will start, and preparation for services will be installed. We are on track for completion of the Centre in 2023.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

