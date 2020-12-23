Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Road Works January-February 2021 - Tākina Wellington Convention Centre

Wednesday, 23 December 2020, 1:28 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

During January and February there will be weekday road works on Cable Street and Wakefield Street to connect utility services to the Tākina Wellington Convention and Exhibition Centre.

The works, including water, power, wastewater and stormwater connections, will involve lane closures on weekdays and are planned over two stages:

Stage One:
Cable Street Works: 5 January – 29 January 2021, weekdays only, 24 hour site
The works will involve some trenching across the Cable Street road and footpath, and Cable Street will be down to one lane during the works to enable safe trenching and pipe installation.
The lanes will be opened up Saturdays and Sundays


Stage Two:
Wakefield Street Works: 1 - 27 February 2021 9am – 4pm, weekdays only
The works will involve some trenching across the Cable Street road and footpath, and Cable St will be down to one lane during the works to enable safe trenching and pipe installation.

The lanes will be reinstalled every weekday after 4pm and in the weekends.

A traffic management plan with Wellington City Council’s traffic team will be in place prior to works starting for both phases.

There will be lane restrictions and diversions during the road works, which will increase traffic on the remaining lanes. Information about lane closures will be managed through radio and social media at the start of the works and throughout the works period. There will also be large traffic signs throughout the central city to manage traffic and to alert road users of diversions.

We will maintain access for vehicle and other road user and pedestrians to neighbouring buildings for residents and businesses.

We want to thank the public for their patience and apologise in advance for any inconvenience.

Tākina Wellington Convention Centre – Next steps

Work on the Tākina Wellington Convention Centre is progressing well. Since completing the piling work and installation of the base isolators, contractors have focused on the installation of the steel structure which is now visible from street view.

In the next 3-6 months there will be continued work on the steel structure and concreting of floors as well as the installation of the façade canopies. Once this stage has been completed, paint work throughout the building will start, and preparation for services will be installed. We are on track for completion of the Centre in 2023.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Solar Winds Hack, And On Buying Bob Dylan

Earlier this month, the huge Solar Winds hack became public knowledge. Reportedly, the victims had been accessed over a period of months starting in March 2020 by a “sophisticated threat actor” that’s widely believed to be the same Russian state entity (code-named Cozy Bear) responsible for the hack of the Democratic Party National Committee in 2016.
Solar Winds is the name of a Texas based company specialising in remote network management. ... More>>

 

Government: Comprehensive Visa Changes Allow Onshore Migrants To Help Fill Labour Shortages

Six month extension for employer-assisted work visa holders Postponed stand down period for low-paid Essential Skills visa holders Retain 2019 media wage of $25.50 per hour for immigration settings until at least July 2021 Working Holiday visas More>>

ALSO:

Government: Extending Support For The COVID-19 Elimination Strategy To June 2022

The Government has set aside extra funding to support the health system’s COVID-19 response and to maintain quarantine facilities up to June 2022, Minister for COVID-19 Response Chris Hipkins said today. “We are committed to continuing our sustained ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Agreement Reached On Future Of Ihumātao

An agreement has been reached on the future of the land at Ihumātao, Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson announced today. “A Memorandum of Understanding (He Pūmautanga) has been signed by the Kīngitanga, the Crown and Auckland Council which sets out ... More>>

ALSO:

Employment: Minimum Wage To Rise To $20

The Government is confirming it will deliver on its commitment to raise the minimum wage to $20 per hour from 1 April 2021, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood announced today. Michael Wood said as we recover and rebuild from COVID-19, ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Dr Ganesh Nana To Chair Productivity Commission

Hon Grant Robertson Minister of Finance Cabinet has agreed to the appointment of Dr Ganesh Nana to chair the Productivity Commission, after the current chair Murray Sherwin ends his term, Grant Robertson announced today. Dr Nana is currently the ... More>>

Government: Briefings To Incoming Ministers

Briefings to Incoming Ministers (BIMs) are briefings received by incoming Ministers following the formation of a new Government. The sixth Labour Government released more than 150 documents, including BIMs for public sector agencies and Crown Entities, ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 