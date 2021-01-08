Update On Northland Homicide
Friday, 8 January 2021, 3:30 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Please attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff
McCarthy, Northland Police:
Police have now charged a
14-year-old male with Murder following an incident in Opua
late last night where a male received fatal stab
wounds.
The teenager is expected to appear in
Whangārei Youth Court this afternoon.
Police are
continuing to make enquiries into the incident and a scene
examination is still being completed.
Police will be
carrying out an area canvas in the coming days to speak with
business owners and residents.
If anyone has
information which they believe may be relevant to the Police
investigation then I ask them to contact Kerikeri Police on
105.
Police will look to release the name of the
victim in the coming days once all next-of-kin have been
informed.
Police will not be commenting further as the
matter is now before the
Court.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On The Washington Riot And The Georgia Results
Hong Kong and Washington DC. On the same morning, the tyrants in power in Beijing and their counterpart in the White House have shown how they refuse to accept the legitimacy of any different points of view, and the prospect of losing power.
The scenes at the Capitol building have been unbelievable. After days of warning that the protesters were massing and likely to be violent, and with President Donald Trump urging them on… More>>