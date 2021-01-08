Update On Northland Homicide

Please attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff McCarthy, Northland Police:

Police have now charged a 14-year-old male with Murder following an incident in Opua late last night where a male received fatal stab wounds.

The teenager is expected to appear in Whangārei Youth Court this afternoon.

Police are continuing to make enquiries into the incident and a scene examination is still being completed.

Police will be carrying out an area canvas in the coming days to speak with business owners and residents.

If anyone has information which they believe may be relevant to the Police investigation then I ask them to contact Kerikeri Police on 105.

Police will look to release the name of the victim in the coming days once all next-of-kin have been informed.

Police will not be commenting further as the matter is now before the Court.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

