SIX60 Saturday Set To Be One Of ‘The Greatest’

The weekend of 27-28 February is set to be a busy one for Hamilton with several events taking place in the city, including the highly anticipated SIX60 concert at Claudelands Oval.

The outdoor event is the last stop for the ground-breaking tour around Aotearoa, named SIX60 Saturdays. Showcasing the multi-platinum band’s latest music, the band will be supported by local artists Drax Project, Mitch James, Paige and Aacacia.

Hamilton City Mayor Paula Southgate said the concert will bring “added buzz” to the city. Around 25,000 people are expected to attend the first ever concert at Claudelands Oval.

“It’s absolutely brilliant and a testament to the team at Claudelands that we’re seeing more and more use of this facility and for a wider variety of events. It’s a wonderful opportunity for us to enjoy a top-class New Zealand act in a beautiful outdoor setting,” she said.

“I imagine a lot of people coming are from outside Hamilton, so here’s another opportunity to showcase what we have to offer visitors.”

Along with the SIX60 concert, the weekend will host the 2021 Hamilton Chinese Lantern Festival in Garden Place. It will also be the last weekend of the Hamilton Gardens Arts Festival – an annual eight day-long premier arts event, which has been running for more than 20 years.

“Both events showcase the amazing diversity and talent we have in this city. It’s going to be hard for some people to choose what event to go to, but what a fabulous problem to have!”

Southgate however did offer a note of caution.

“Being able to have outdoor concerts makes us the envy of the world. I hope people enjoy every minute but please continue to use the NZ COVID Tracing App, turn on the Bluetooth function and simply don’t go if you’re unwell. The fact we can still have events like the ones coming up is amazing, so let’s keep it that way.”

For more information about SIX60 visit hlive.co.nz and for information on the other events happening in the city click here.

