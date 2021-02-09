Second Person Charged Following Tairua Wharf Incident
Tuesday, 9 February 2021, 5:45 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Please attribute to Sergeant Will
Hamilton:
Whangamata Police have charged a second
person in relation to an incident at Tairua Wharf on
Saturday 23 January.
The 52-year-old woman was this
afternoon charged with common assault and is due to appear
in Thames District Court on Thursday 18
February.
Earlier today a 58-year-old man was charged
with assault and operating a vessel dangerously.
He is
due to appear in Hamilton District Court tomorrow.
A
video of the incident was posted online and Police encourage
people to consider the impact of the content they post on
social media.
As the matter is before the courts
Police will not be making further
comment.
