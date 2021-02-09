Second Person Charged Following Tairua Wharf Incident

Please attribute to Sergeant Will Hamilton:

Whangamata Police have charged a second person in relation to an incident at Tairua Wharf on Saturday 23 January.

The 52-year-old woman was this afternoon charged with common assault and is due to appear in Thames District Court on Thursday 18 February.

Earlier today a 58-year-old man was charged with assault and operating a vessel dangerously.

He is due to appear in Hamilton District Court tomorrow.

A video of the incident was posted online and Police encourage people to consider the impact of the content they post on social media.

As the matter is before the courts Police will not be making further comment.

