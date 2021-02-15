Christchurch And Timaru Public Transport

Sunday 14 February

As we enter Alert Level 2 at midnight tonight, Metro customers are being advised that the wearing of face coverings is mandatory on public transport, except for dedicated school buses and unless exempt.

Face coverings can be disposable masks, reusable ones, or even something you made at home.

We would like to remind everyone that there are many different reasons that passengers or drivers may be exempt from wearing face coverings, and if in doubt, to please err on the side of kindness.

Due to the mandatory wearing of face coverings, physical distancing is not required on public transport.

At Alert Level 2, fares are required, and the use of Metrocard as a contactless form of payment is preferred.

Passengers are reminded to scan the NZ COVID Tracer app, using the many QR codes already in place throughout Metro vehicles.

Metro’s website is the best place to go for updates.

