Go By Bike Day Postponed
Monday, 15 February 2021, 3:20 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council
Marlborough’s Go by Bike Day in Blenheim and Picton
this Wednesday morning has been postponed until further
notice.
Braden Prideaux, the Council’s Sustainable
Transport Manager, said it was disappointing but the right
thing to do.
“Due to the Alert Level 2 restrictions,
it would have been difficult for us to maintain the required
2-metre physical distancing as people mingled over breakfast
and coffee.”
“We’ll continue to monitor the
alert levels and will confirm a new date in due
course.”
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more