Go By Bike Day Postponed

Marlborough’s Go by Bike Day in Blenheim and Picton this Wednesday morning has been postponed until further notice.

Braden Prideaux, the Council’s Sustainable Transport Manager, said it was disappointing but the right thing to do.

“Due to the Alert Level 2 restrictions, it would have been difficult for us to maintain the required 2-metre physical distancing as people mingled over breakfast and coffee.”

“We’ll continue to monitor the alert levels and will confirm a new date in due course.”

© Scoop Media

