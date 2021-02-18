Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Box 112 Canterbury Heritage Awards 2021

Thursday, 18 February 2021, 1:43 pm
Press Release: Canterbury Heritage Awards

Entries are now open for the Box 112 Canterbury Heritage Awards 2021. Organisers are encouraging all Canterbury individuals, organisations, and companies involved in heritage restoration, retention, promotion or tourism to submit an entry. The Awards are free to enter.

Chair of the Heritage Awards Trust Dame Anna Crighton said that “the aftermath of the devastation of our heritage from both natural disaster and by man has resulted in some stunning restoration projects which deserve celebration for the survivors. The awards evening is an opportunity for heritage visionaries and enthusiasts to come together, network and celebrate our cultural heritage”.

The biennial Awards were first held in 2010 and have since evolved to reflect the changing heritage landscape of Christchurch. In particular, the Warren and Mahoney Future Heritage Award, recognises a new building showing sensitivity to the streetscape and landscape and one which will secure a cultural legacy for the future.

“As Christchurch, especially in the centre, has been built almost out of recognition the existing heritage and the design of our new builds have become increasingly more significant,” said Dame Anna Crighton.

There are seven Award Categories in 2021: Warren and Mahoney Future Heritage Award, The Stephen Collins Memorial Seismic Award, Heritage New Zealand Outstanding Contribution to Heritage, Moveable Feasts Heritage Tourism Award, Ceres NZ Public Realm Saved and Restored, Domestic Saved and Restored and the ChristchurchNZ Supreme Award (judged from all category winners).

In 2018 the Supreme Award went to the Arts Centre of Christchurch’s The Clock Tower.


The Right Honourable Helen Clark ONZ, former head of the United Nations Development Programme, and former Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage continues as Patron of the Awards. The independent judging panel for 2021 includes Andrew Coleman Chief Executive of Heritage New Zealand, Andrew Marriott structural engineer, Ivan Thomson strategic planner, and Clare Kelly heritage architect. The Category Award Trophies and the Supreme Award Trophies are designed by prominent New Zealand sculptor Neil Dawson.

Entry forms are available to download at the new website: www.heritageawards.co.nz. Organisations and individuals are also encouraged to contact the Award Convenors to nominate heritage projects or organisations. Award entries close 5pm 1 April and the 2021 Heritage Awards Ceremony will be held in Christ’s College Dining Hall on Friday 11 June 2021.

The 2021 Heritage Lectures will be held in the Gloucester Room at the Isaac Theatre Royal on Thursday 11 June. Architect Patrick Clifford, a Fellow of the New Zealand Institute of Architects, will deliver our 2021 keynote lecture. A director of the firm Architectus and a past adjunct professor at UNITEC in Auckland, Patrick was awarded the NZIA Gold Medal in 2014 in recognition of his career achievements. This is the highest honour awarded to an individual in NZ architecture. Our local speaker will be architect William Fulton of Fulton Ross Team Architects. William specialises in heritage conservation and will speak on local heritage projects. We are looking forward to an illuminating, insightful and collegial evening.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Canterbury Heritage Awards on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Another Epic Failure By Australia To Act Decently On The World Stage

Not for the first time, New Zealand’s leaders did us proud yesterday while – faced with the same moral challenge- Australia leaders fouled their nest. The case of 26-year-old Suhayra Aden and her two surviving pre-school children is clear cut. If Western democracies truly believe in a world governed by international law, they need to shoulder the political risks and responsibilities involved in maintaining those norms. Yet for the past 20 years, Australia has done the exact opposite. ... More>>

Covid-19 Update: Auckland To Drop To Alert Level 2, Rest Of NZ To Level 1, At Midnight

Auckland and wider New Zealand will drop one level each - to levels 2 and 1 respectively - from midnight tonight, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced. More>>


ALSO:


 
 

Military Affairs: New Zealand To Conclude Its Deployment To Afghanistan In 2021

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta and Defence Minister Peeni Henare have announced that New Zealand will conclude its deployment of the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) to Afghanistan by May 2021. More>>

New WTO Director General: New Zealand Welcomes Appointment

Hon Damien O’Connor Minister for Trade and Export Growth Trade and Export Growth Minister Damien O’Connor congratulated Nigeria’s Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on her ground-breaking selection as the next Director General of the World Trade Organization ... More>>


Government: Backing Sustainable Public Interest Journalism

The Minister for Broadcasting and Media has launched a fund to support public interest journalism to ensure communities across the country are kept informed on issues that affect them and their communities. More>>

Government: 40,000 New Zealanders To Be Supported Back Into Work Through Flexi-Wage Expansion

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister for Social Development and Employment Carmel Sepuloni have today announced a significant expansion to the Government’s Flexi-wage initiative, which will see up to 40,000 New Zealanders supported into ... More>>

ALSO:

Dunne Speaks: Waititi The Winner

Maori Party Co-leader Rawiri Waititi is emerging as one of the stars of the 53rd Parliament. This is not yet because of the profundity of his comments – that may be still to come – but because of the style he has brought to his role. Already, ... More>>

Covid-19: Close Contact Test Results Will Be Crucial To Whether Auckland’s Level 3 Lockdown Is Extended Beyond Three Days

Authored by Michael Plank, Professor in Applied Mathematics, University of Canterbury, Shaun Hendy , Professor of Physics, University of Auckland & Siouxsie Wiles , Associate Professor in Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, University of Auckland. ... More>>

ALSO:

Social: Government Delivers On Promise To Working Low-Income Families

From 1 April 2021, people getting a benefit will be able to earn more through work before their benefit payments are affected, Social Development and Employment Minister Carmel Sepuloni has announced. “Overall, around 82,900 low-income people and families ... More>>

Government: New Zealand’s First COVID-19 Vaccine To Arrive Earlier Than Expected

New Zealand’s first batch of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is set to arrive in New Zealand next week subject to transportation plans and quality temperature control, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. “We have been working behind ... More>>

ALSO:

Provincial Development Unit: Billion Dollar Milestone For Regional Economies

A significant milestone in support to the regions has been passed with more than one billion dollars pumped into economic development projects to back local jobs and businesses. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 