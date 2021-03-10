Serious Crash - Hakarimata Road, Ngaruawahia - Waikato
Wednesday, 10 March 2021, 6:25 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
09 March 2021
Emergency services are
responding to a serious crash on Hakarimata Road, near
Ngaruawahia.
The crash between two vehicles occurred
just before 10:30pm near the intersection with Riverside
Way.
Indications are that one person has suffered
serious injuries.
The Serious Crash Unit has been
advised.
Hakarimata Road is closed, and motorists are
asked to avoid the
area.
