85% Of Kāpiti Oppose Closure Of Kāpiti Airport

Wednesday, 10 March 2021, 11:42 am
Press Release: Save Kapiti Airport

Kāpiti, 10 March 2021 – A poll commissioned by Save Kāpiti Airport has found 85% of Kāpiti residents oppose the Airport's closure, and 83% also believe the Government should step in and stop the proposed closure.

Save Kāpiti Airport commissioned the poll to understand better the community's views on the Airport and its role in the wider region.

Tim Costley, Spokesperson for Save Kāpiti Airport, says these results send a strong message to the Templeton Group, the Airport's owners.

"Our community does not want the Airport to close. They see through the spin and understand what an important asset the Airport is. An overwhelming 87% say the issue is important to them. It's time Templeton stopped the spin and began listening to the community," says Tim Costley.

The poll also found:

  • 78.1% of residents agree or strongly agree the Kāpiti Coast Airport is an important economic asset for the community,
  • 82.3% agree or strongly agree the Kāpiti Coast Airport is vital for Civil Defence in case of a major earthquake in the Wellington region,
  • 80.7% agree Kāpiti Coast Airport is a vital lifeline for medical emergencies.

These poll results align with a survey the Kāpiti Coast District Council did in December 2020, which found 87% of respondents agreed it is important to have a working or operational Airport in Kāpiti.

Tim Costley says it's very clear the community wants to save the Airport. It's time for local Members of Parliament, and the Government, to begin listening to the communities they serve.

"Although they have not supported the Airport until now, it's time for the MPs to start listening to the community they represent.

"Our community is in a David vs Goliath battle – we're up against international finance and interests, and property developers who appear more interested in profits than people, and seem bent on cutting up our community’s airport for personal profit. Kāpiti does not want to lose its Airport; collectively, we all agree it's an important asset, any way you look at it.

"Templeton needs to start listening to the community; after all, the Airport sits at the heart of Kāpiti. We also need our Government to pay this issue the attention it deserves. Once the Airport is gone, we won't get it back," says Tim Costley.

Community Engagement conducted the poll between 5-8 March 2021. It has a margin of error of +/-3.26%.

About Save Kāpiti Airport

Save Kāpiti Airport is working to keep Kāpiti Airport open and ensure its long-term future. Led by community members, businesses, pilots, and airport users, it is proposing a future mixed-use model that will enable the Airport to reach its full potential and keep it safe for generations to come. You can find out more at www.savekāpitiairport.co.nz

