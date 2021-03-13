Restricted Fire Season For Gisborne /Tairawhiti

Gisborne/Tairwahiti is now in a restricted fire season, effective from 8am Saturday March 13 2021.

Principal rural fire officer Ray Dever says the area moved to a total fire ban on January 26 2021 but the 50mm of rainfall in the area recently has reduced the fire risk enough for the area to change to a restricted fire season.

"However, there still is a fire risk and anyone wanting to light an outdoor fire will still need to apply for a permit," he says.

"Go to www.checkitsalright.nz and follow the instructions to see if you can light a fire, and apply for a permit if needed. Anyone with a permit will need to follow the conditions listed on it."

"In a restricted fire season you can use your gas or charcoal barbecue and have a hangi or umu, but you should follow our safety tips on www.checkitsalright.nz."

© Scoop Media

