Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Announce Modernised Firearms Licence Cards

Tuesday, 30 March 2021, 12:42 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police is today launching new firearms licence cards with additional security features.

“Police has been working hard modernising our processes around firearms and becoming an effective regulator of the Arms Act.

A key component of this is safety and security.

These cards will help deliver on that,” Acting Superintendent Michael McIlraith says.

“The purpose of the updated licence card and the new features is to bring firearms licencing in line with other modern identification and licence cards that have an increased level of security.

This will support firearms licence holders, dealers, and dealer employees.”

The main new features are:

• A three-digit version number.

• A barcode and magnetic strip to support future point of sale transactions.

• The licence holder's date of birth embossed under their photo.

• Endorsements written in full, as opposed to acronyms.

The attached image shows the updated firearms licence cards with the new security features.

“The three-digit version number is a key feature because it ensures that only one version of the firearms licence in circulation is valid.

For example, if a licence is expired, lost, or stolen and the licence holder applies for a replacement, the new licence will have an updated version number, and the previous card becomes invalid preventing any unlawful use,” Acting Superintendent McIlraith says.

“Police is also in the process of developing an online compliance tool that will be released later this year.

This tool will validate the details on any firearms licence, including the new version number, assisting licence holders to meet their obligation by ensuring they only buy and sell from people who hold a firearms licence.

The online licence checker portal can be used by both the buyer and the seller in any over the counter, or in-person transaction, where both parties can input the details of the respective firearms licence to ensure that they are current.”

“It is through the introduction of these improved procedures and supporting compliance tools, that Police can endeavour to keep firearms only in the hands of people who have shown themselves responsible enough to have them.”

The launch of the updated firearms licence will only impact those applying for, or renewing, their licence.

All existing firearms licence holders can continue to use their current licence.

 

You can  view this release, including images, on the NZ Police app or at: https://www.police.govt.nz/news/release/police-announce-modernised-firearms-licence-cards

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why China’s Pact With Iran Is A Big Deal, And Why A Vaccination Target Isn’t

One of the most significant developments in global politics in a generation has flown in almost entirely beneath the radar of the Western media. On Saturday, Iran and China officially signed a 25 year, $400 billion co-operation pact. As one expert regional analyst has said, this deal will give East Asia its biggest presence in the Middle East since the Mongol invasion seven hundred years ago... More>>

 

Climate Change Commission: More Than 10,000 Have Their Say On Draft Advice

Submissions have closed on the Climate Change Commission's first package of advice to the Government with more than 10,000 individuals and organisations taking the opportunity to have their say. New Zealanders were invited over the past eight weeks ... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Housing Package Backs First Home Buyers

The Government has announced a housing package that will increase the supply of houses and remove incentives for speculators, to deliver a more sustainable housing market... More>>


ALSO:

Trans-Tasman travel: Date for bubble to be announced on 6 April - Ardern

Several concerns need to be resolved before a trans-Tasman bubble can go ahead, but the government hopes on 6 April to announce a start date, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says... More>>

ALSO:


Government: 31$ Billion Investment To Help Auckland Build Back Better

The Government and Auckland Council are building on their record transport investment to help Auckland meet the long-term challenges of climate change and housing, Transport Minister Michael Wood and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff announced today... More>>


Maori Party: New National Executive

This morning the Māori Party confirmed their new National Executive including Che Wilson, Fallyn Flavell, John Tamihere and Kaiarahi Takirua: Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer... More>>

Government: Balanced Economic Approach Reflected In Crown Accounts

New Zealand’s economic recovery has again been reflected in the Government’s books, which are in better shape than expected.
The Crown accounts for the seven months to the end of January 2021 were better than forecast in the Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update (HYEFU)... More>>


Covid-19: Auckland Back To Alert Level Three After One New Community Case Revealed

Auckland will move to alert level three for a week at 6am tomorrow morning after two new Covid-19 community cases announced this evening could not be directly linked to earlier cases, the Prime Minister has confirmed.
The rest of the country will move to level two.... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 