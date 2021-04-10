Serious Crash, Wairere Drive, Hamilton - Waikato
Saturday, 10 April 2021, 4:59 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are attending a serious crash on
Wairere Drive, Hamilton.
Police were alerted to the
two-vehicle crash, which occurred between Hukanui Road and
Resolution Drive, at around 3:05pm.
Three people are
being transported to hospital, one with serious injuries and
two with moderate injuries.
The road is expected to be
blocked between Hukanui Road and Resolution Drive for at
least an hour, and motorists are advised to expect
delays.
