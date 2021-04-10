Serious Crash, Wairere Drive, Hamilton - Waikato

Emergency services are attending a serious crash on Wairere Drive, Hamilton.

Police were alerted to the two-vehicle crash, which occurred between Hukanui Road and Resolution Drive, at around 3:05pm.

Three people are being transported to hospital, one with serious injuries and two with moderate injuries.

The road is expected to be blocked between Hukanui Road and Resolution Drive for at least an hour, and motorists are advised to expect delays.

