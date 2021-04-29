Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Community Asked For Feedback On Draft Te Pūtahi Ladies Mile Masterplan And Planning Rules

Thursday, 29 April 2021, 3:16 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

Queenstown Lakes District Councillors today agreed to start community engagement on a draft Masterplan and associated planning provisions for Te Pūtahi Ladies Mile.

Extensive engagement with landowners, multiple stakeholders (including Way to Go, Waka Kotahi NZTA, Iwi, Ministry of Education (MoE), Kāinga Ora), public open days, targeted community associated meetings and expert traffic modelling, have all led to the development of the draft Masterplan and related planning provisions.

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) General Manager Planning & Development Tony Avery said the draft plan reflected the range of considerations presented through the eight-month development period.

“Ladies Mile has been under increasing development pressure for some time and Council recognised back in March 2020 that to deliver the best outcome for current and future communities a Council-led planning approach was necessary. This approach was to incorporate the wide range of community, housing, recreation, transport, green space and infrastructure considerations for Ladies Mile and the surrounding area.”

“At a high level the Masterplan includes a wide mix of development densities, opportunity for an improved bus service, local facilities such as a town centre, a primary and high school, and a community and sports centre. These factors aim to encourage movement in and around the area, and reduce the number of trips in private vehicles required to cross the Shotover Bridge,” added Mr Avery.

“The Masterplan will provide certainty to the community and set expectations for developers on how the area could change over time. It's a concept for the future which will be brought to life through a district plan variation, setting clear rules for what can happen where,” he said.

Anyone interested in the draft Masterplan and planning provisions will be able to find out more and give their feedback via the QLDC engagement platform (https://letstalk.qldc.govt.nz/ladies-mile-masterplan), by dropping into the Council offices at 10 Gorge Road, or by attending a community information session at Shotover Primary School to be held at 7.00pm, 5 May.

Once the feedback period closes, the project team will work through all of the feedback and consider it before finalising the Masterplan and refining the draft planning provisions. It is expected to be presented back to the full Council for endorsement in July. At this point, Council will be asked to make a decision on whether to formally notify a variation to the Proposed District Plan

Feedback closes at 5.00pm on Friday 28 May 2021.

ENDS|KUA MUTU.

Media contact: communications@qldc.govt.nz or call 03 441 1802.

The report considered by Council today (item 1): https://www.qldc.govt.nz/your-council/council-documents/agendas-minutes/full-council#2021

Details of the draft Te Pūtahi Ladies Mile Masterplan and planning provisions, as well as previous engagement and concept materials, are available at Let’s Talk: https://letstalk.qldc.govt.nz/ladies-mile-masterplan

Details of the Ladies Mile Masterplan Community Info Session are available here: https://www.facebook.com/events/456398185576507

Previous Council reports on the development of the draft Masterplan and planning provisions can be found on the QLDC website: https://www.qldc.govt.nz/your-council/council-documents/agendas-minutes/full-council

Background to the project can be found on the QLDC website, Major Projects section: https://www.qldc.govt.nz/your-council/major-projects/ladies-mile-masterplan

Find more from Queenstown Lakes District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
