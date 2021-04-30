Wellington Homicide - Police Seek Information From Public
Friday, 30 April 2021, 9:18 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Wellington Police investigating the death of a woman in
Mt Cook on 24 April are appealing to the public for
information which may assist.
“The investigation
team is continuing to build a timeline of events,” says
Detective Sergeant James Stewart.
“As part of this
we are seeking sightings of a man aged in his 30s-40s,
wearing a black t-shirt, black trousers, and a
beanie."
“We believe this man was on foot by himself
between 6pm on 24 April and 12.30am on 25 April.
He
has moved between The Terrace and the Glenmore Street /
Upland Road area in Kelburn during this time."
“We
are also appealing for people to check any CCTV or dashcam
footage that may have captured this man over the relevant
time period.”
Anyone who may be able to assist is
asked to get in touch by calling Police on 105 and quoting
file number 210424/6694.
Alternatively, information
can be given anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800
555
111.
