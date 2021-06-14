Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

RLC Undertakes Organisational Realignment To Better Meet Community Needs

Monday, 14 June 2021, 4:12 pm
Press Release: Rotorua Lakes Council

With increasing pressure on councils across the country to provide local leadership on issues spanning social, economic, environmental and cultural wellbeings, as well as dealing with the impacts of COVID-19, Rotorua Lakes Council is making changes to ensure it is in the right shape to deliver on community needs.

In a shift away from its current structure, the Council organisation will move to six key outcome areas: Community Wellbeing, District Development, District Leadership and Democracy, Environmental and Infrastructure Solutions, Organisational Enablement and Te Arawa Partnership. The Office of the Chief Executive has be renamed to Chief Executive’s Group.

Deputy chief executives have been appointed to lead each of these areas and will be responsible for ensuring that the strategic outcomes for these areas are met.

Chief executive Geoff Williams says the realignment will ensure the organisation is fit-for-purpose.

“The implications of COVID-19 have changed ways of working, and life, for everyone. The social and economic impacts of the pandemic have been felt widely and for Rotorua, issues facing our district pre-pandemic have been exacerbated since lockdown.

“Key to addressing these issues are strong partnerships with iwi, central government and government agencies. To foster and strengthen these partnerships, and to best meet the needs of our community, Rotorua Lakes Council will be evolving its strategic direction to enable us to respond to current and future challenges and opportunities.”

The deputy chief executives have been responsible for drafting what their outcome areas will look like and consultation with the wider organisation is now underway. While the final structure is yet to be decided upon, the deputy chief executives are already operating in their new roles.

“This indicates the enhanced responsibility and accountability these individuals have for ensuring strategic outcomes are met,” Williams says.

The deputy chief executives were all appointed internally, with two staff taking on a significant increase in responsibility. While no Council staff have received pay increases during the past 12 months, one deputy chief executive took on a new role entirely and their remuneration was adjusted to reflect that. One other deputy chief executive is in the process of having their salary reviewed.

“This is not about simply creating new job titles for the sake of it, or paying people more because they have a new title. The deputy chief executive roles will demand a lot and our next step in the process is to ensure the organisational functions and activities match the required outcomes.

“Council needs to play a strong leadership role, build our economy and promote community wellbeing. Our approach and way of working needs to change to meet our community's needs and that is exactly what we are doing with this organisational realignment.

“We look forward to sharing more with our community as we move further through the process and consultation with our staff is complete. This is an exciting opportunity to create a more adaptable and responsive organisation that is capable of delivering real value for our community, in a highly uncertain environment.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Rotorua Lakes Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Mosque Movie, And The Demise Of Netanyahu

Plainly, a whole lot of New Zealanders – including PM Jacinda Ardern - are not on board with They Are Us, the mooted film project intended about the Christchurch mosque shootings. Here’s how the original Hollywood Reporter story described the gist of They Are Us... More>>

 



Government: To Apologize For Dawn Raids

The Government will make a formal apology for the wrongs committed during the Dawn Raids of the 1970’s.
Between 1974 and 1976, a series of rigorous immigration enforcement policies were carried out that resulted in targeted raids on the homes of Pacific families... More>>

ALSO:


Trade: EU And UK FTAs Top Of List For First Ministerial Trip Since COVID-19

Trade and Export Growth Minister Damien O’Connor today announced details of his planned visit to the United Kingdom and European Union next week, where he will hold trade and agriculture discussions to further New Zealand’s economic recovery from COVID-19... More>>


Transport: Clean Car Package To Drive Down Emissions

The Government is taking action in line with the advice of the Climate Change Commission to increase the uptake of low emission vehicles by introducing a range of measures that will help meet New Zealand’s 2050 carbon neutral target... More>>

ALSO:


Jewish Council: New Zealand Not Immune From Rise In Antisemitism

The representative body of New Zealand Jewry, the NZ Jewish Council (NZJC), has expressed concern about the high number of antisemitic incidents in New Zealand recorded last month. Spokesperson for the NZJC, Juliet Moses, said... More>>

NZNO: Nurses Reject DHB Offer And Confirm Strike Action

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation says its 30,000 members who work in DHBs have voted overwhelmingly to reject a second offer in their current round of multi-employer collective agreement (MECA) negotiations... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 