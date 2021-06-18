Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Ratepayers' Report Shows Tauranga City Council Already Has High Rates

Friday, 18 June 2021, 12:40 pm
Press Release: Tauranga Ratepayers Alliance

The 2021 edition of Ratepayers’ Report confirms that although Tauranga City Council has improved its position in the residential rates ranking, it is still in the top 15 of highest rates in the country, with an average bill of $2,879 per rating unit.

Tauranga Ratepayers’ Alliance spokesperson Kim Williams says “the average residential rate for Tauranga has increased by $125 from last year, compared to the nationwide average of $111. Despite moving down the league tables by 3 places, Tauranga ratepayers are now paying $308 more than the nationwide average rates bill.”

“If the Council proceeds with its proposal to double rates within five years, Tauranga residents can expect to be at the top of the rankings in a few years. Just this year alone, the Commissioners want to hike general rates by 17%, water charges by 30%, and user fees by 17%.”

“It is not a badge of honour to have the highest rates in the country. Tauranga City Council should stop acting like it’s a race to the top of the rankings.”

“Other findings from the Ratepayers’ Report show that for every Tauranga household, Council liabilities now totals $13,359 – nearly twice as much as the nationwide average. The Council has also been spending $393 per household just paying down the interest on debt, more than double the nationwide average.”

Editor’s note: The 2021 Ratepayers’ Report is up to date as of the most recent council fiscal year – the 12 months to 30 June 2020. This means it reflects the first three months of Covid-19’s arrival in New Zealand.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Tauranga Ratepayers Alliance on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The America’s Cup, Critical Race Theory And A New, Weekly Music Playlist

So… Why don’t they just cut to the chase, and call it the Emirates Cup? As this column predicted several months ago, the next America’s Cup challenge is headed overseas. Here’s what Werewolf said back in March:
Emirates has made a major commitment to Portsmouth/Isle of Wight as a sailing centre of excellence – and voila, that’s where the next challenger of record is coming from, and where the next Cup contest could well be sailed. Such incredible luck for Emirates, right..? More>>

 



Marine: Wider Roll-out Of Cameras On Boats To Support Sustainability And Protect Marine Life

Up to 300 inshore commercial fishing vessels will be fitted with on-board cameras by 2024 as part of the Government’s commitment to protect the natural marine environment for future generations... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Plan For Vaccine Rollout For General Population Announced

New Zealanders over 60 will be offered a vaccination from July 28 and those over 55 from August 11, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today... More>>

ALSO:



Jewish Council: New Zealand Not Immune From Rise In Antisemitism

The representative body of New Zealand Jewry, the NZ Jewish Council (NZJC), has expressed concern about the high number of antisemitic incidents in New Zealand recorded last month. Spokesperson for the NZJC, Juliet Moses, said... More>>

NZNO: Nurses Reject DHB Offer And Confirm Strike Action

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation says its 30,000 members who work in DHBs have voted overwhelmingly to reject a second offer in their current round of multi-employer collective agreement (MECA) negotiations... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 