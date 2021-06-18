Ratepayers' Report Shows Tauranga City Council Already Has High Rates

The 2021 edition of Ratepayers’ Report confirms that although Tauranga City Council has improved its position in the residential rates ranking, it is still in the top 15 of highest rates in the country, with an average bill of $2,879 per rating unit.

Tauranga Ratepayers’ Alliance spokesperson Kim Williams says “the average residential rate for Tauranga has increased by $125 from last year, compared to the nationwide average of $111. Despite moving down the league tables by 3 places, Tauranga ratepayers are now paying $308 more than the nationwide average rates bill.”

“If the Council proceeds with its proposal to double rates within five years, Tauranga residents can expect to be at the top of the rankings in a few years. Just this year alone, the Commissioners want to hike general rates by 17%, water charges by 30%, and user fees by 17%.”

“It is not a badge of honour to have the highest rates in the country. Tauranga City Council should stop acting like it’s a race to the top of the rankings.”

“Other findings from the Ratepayers’ Report show that for every Tauranga household, Council liabilities now totals $13,359 – nearly twice as much as the nationwide average. The Council has also been spending $393 per household just paying down the interest on debt, more than double the nationwide average.”

Editor’s note: The 2021 Ratepayers’ Report is up to date as of the most recent council fiscal year – the 12 months to 30 June 2020. This means it reflects the first three months of Covid-19’s arrival in New Zealand.

