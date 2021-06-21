Picton Transfer Station Road Closed
Monday, 21 June 2021, 11:28 am
Press Release: Marlborough District Council
Wild weather at the weekend has damaged the road leading
to the Picton Transfer Station and forced the temporary
closure of this facility.
The Council is currently
assessing the damage and taking steps to have the road
repaired as soon as possible.
Picton residents can put
out their Council rubbish bags and kerbside recycling as
usual tomorrow (Tuesday) morning.
The Council is
advising residents to either hold on to any other waste or
recycling for now or bring it to the Blenheim Waste Sorting
Centre.
The Picton Transfer Station is located at
Gravesend Place, near the start of Queen Charlotte
Drive.
Further updates will be sent once the damage is
assessed and repairs
confirmed.
