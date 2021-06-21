Picton Transfer Station Road Closed

Wild weather at the weekend has damaged the road leading to the Picton Transfer Station and forced the temporary closure of this facility.

The Council is currently assessing the damage and taking steps to have the road repaired as soon as possible.

Picton residents can put out their Council rubbish bags and kerbside recycling as usual tomorrow (Tuesday) morning.

The Council is advising residents to either hold on to any other waste or recycling for now or bring it to the Blenheim Waste Sorting Centre.

The Picton Transfer Station is located at Gravesend Place, near the start of Queen Charlotte Drive.

Further updates will be sent once the damage is assessed and repairs confirmed.

