Update 5.30pm Tuesday 6 July – Aurora Energy Central Otago Lines Damage

Aurora Energy contractors will be on site connecting a generator to the Millers Flat Hall from 6.30pm tonight to be used to provide warmth, tea, coffee, toilet, water and cooking facilities to residents affected by power outages in the area. This is intended to remain in place until all power is restored in this area. At this point, the outage is mostly affecting the Ettrick/Miller’s Flat, Raes Junction and surrounding rural areas. In these locations, it is more difficult for lines crews to ascertain and repair the damage to lines caused by high winds and debris earlier today. With snow forecast for Central Otago, Aurora Energy is working as fast as possible to repair lines safely, as conditions allow. To update the previous information, the areas affected are as above.

Power is back on in Clyde, Roxburgh and Omakau townships.

Further updates this evening will be available via 0800 22 00 05, our website www.auroraenergy.co.nz; and facebook: www.facebook.com/auroraenergynz.

