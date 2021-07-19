Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Seeking Public Feedback: Help Kiwis Get A Fair Chance In Life

Monday, 19 July 2021, 5:29 am
Press Release: New Zealand Productivity Commission

Persistent disadvantage is a complex, multi-faceted issue, which can have significant impacts on those involved, their communities and the New Zealand economy.

The New Zealand Productivity Commission Te Kōmihana Whai Hua o Aotearoa is inviting the public to have their say in the development of the Terms of Reference for a new inquiry to help ensure all Kiwis get a fair chance in life.

“We are keen to hear from the public, experts, groups and communities, to help shape this important mahi,” says Commission Chair, Ganesh Nana.

Dr Ganesh Nana, Chair NZ Productivity Commission

“This is an opportunity for anyone with an interest in addressing disadvantage in New Zealand to answer the questions on the Commission’s website or to make a submission.”

Today the Commission starts its consultation to understand where to focus this inquiry. Many people are working hard on finding solutions to Kiwi disadvantage, both in government and communities, and the Commission wants to ensure it adds value.

People may become stuck in disadvantage at any point, from life events such as job loss or illness, or because they are born into disadvantaged circumstances. People facing persistent disadvantage can end up trapped in a vicious cycle. This is not only bad for them, but all of society loses out. This inquiry will investigate who gets stuck in persistent disadvantage and why, and what can be done to help break that cycle, to help lift the wellbeing of all New Zealanders.

“Make sure your voice is heard - visit the Productivity Commission website and have your say.”

“We look forward to hearing the insights and advice from those who work across the range of social support services and education sectors, as well as iwi, Māori, and Pacific groups, and many others.”

Public input is invited by 27 August 2021. This input will help shape the Terms of Reference which will be presented to Government in November 2021.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Productivity Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Whining Vocal Minority Of Farmers, Plus The Weekly Playlist

Granted, working on the land can be a lonely job and the weather can be a bitch… But speaking in general, what have farmers got to complain about? A lot of other Kiwis need to worry about finding a place to live, making rent, feeding their kids and keeping their jobs. Many would gladly embrace the alleged plight of the farming sector. In fact, the headlines of late have been all about how remarkably healthy/wealthy the outlook is for NZ dairy farmers... More>>

 


Government: Support For Water Reforms, Jobs And Growth

The Government today announced a $2.5 billion package to support local government transition through the reforms to New Zealand’s drinking water, wastewater and stormwater services. The package will also stimulate local economies while creating jobs and unlocking infrastructure for housing... More>>

ALSO:


The Conversation: Four In Five New Zealanders Plan To Get Vaccinated, But Many People Want More Information About Vaccine Safety

New Zealanders’ intention to get a COVID-19 vaccine is at its highest since last year, at 81% of the adult population, according to our latest research. Ministry of Health surveys, which have been tracking public acceptance of COVID-19 vaccines since last year, also confirm the potential uptake has increased to 80% in May, up from 77% in April and 69% in March this year... More>>


REINZ: June Data: House Prices Continue To Rise Across The Country, Defying Expectations

Median prices for residential property across New Zealand increased by 28.7% from $637,000 in June 2020 to $820,000 in June 2021, according to the latest data from the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ), source of the most complete and accurate real estate data in New Zealand... More>>


BusinessNZ: Visa Extensions Welcomed
BusinessNZ has welcomed the extension of some critical skill visa durations and changes to immigration systems to speed processing. Chief Executive Kirk Hope says move acknowledges advocacy by the hospitality sector, the BusinessNZ Network and others, and comes not a moment too soon.... More>>



Social Development: Government Initiatives Contribute To Fall In Benefit Numbers

Minister for Social Development Carmel Sepuloni has welcomed the release of the June quarter Benefit Statistics which show a continuing fall in the number of people receiving a Main Benefit... More>>


Auckland Business Chamber: Exporters Can Check Out But No Guarantee They Can Return

Exporters’ trying to sustain essential trade and supply chains are in no man’s land, able to travel offshore but not return, blocked by the MIQ booking system which randomly throws up spots, gobbled up within seconds by gamers or people paid to sit hitting refresh round the clock despite assurances that 10 per cent of the 4,000 available rooms are allocated for critical business... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 