Police Ten 7 To Feature Information On Hamilton Serious Assault
Hamilton Police are urging the public to tune into tonight’s Police Ten 7
episode which will feature information on a recent serious assault.
A young man
was left with a serious head injury following the
incident
between MacDonald Road and Saxbys Road at 7pm on Friday 11 June.
Detectives investigating the
assault are urging people to tune in as we need
the public’s help to identify the offenders involved.
To
find out more about the Police investigation, and how you
can help, watch
Police Ten 7 on TVNZ 2 at 8:55pm tonight, or TVNZ 2 +1 at 9:55pm.
Information about the case will also be posted on the Police Ten 7, NZ Police
and Waikato Police Facebook pages after the programme screens.
If you have any information that could assist the investigation team, please
call the Police Ten 7 information line on 0800 107 4636.