Police Ten 7 To Feature Information On Hamilton Serious Assault



Hamilton Police are urging the public to tune into tonight’s Police Ten 7

episode which will feature information on a recent serious assault.

A young man was left with a serious head injury following the incident

between MacDonald Road and Saxbys Road at 7pm on Friday 11 June.

Detectives investigating the assault are urging people to tune in as we need

the public’s help to identify the offenders involved.

To find out more about the Police investigation, and how you can help, watch

Police Ten 7 on TVNZ 2 at 8:55pm tonight, or TVNZ 2 +1 at 9:55pm.

Information about the case will also be posted on the Police Ten 7, NZ Police

and Waikato Police Facebook pages after the programme screens.

If you have any information that could assist the investigation team, please

call the Police Ten 7 information line on 0800 107 4636.

© Scoop Media

