Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

ORC Releases Summary Report On Manuherekia Management Scenarios Consultation

Thursday, 22 July 2021, 3:15 pm
Press Release: Otago Regional Council

The Otago Regional Council (ORC) today released a summary report following consultation on five flow scenarios for the Manuherekia River. The consultation will inform the provisions that are part of the development of ORC’s new Land and Water Regional Plan. The scenarios for consultation were developed with input from the Manuherekia Reference Group.

1,089 submissions were made in total. The following figure shows the number of submissions against each of the five minimum flow scenarios consulted on, as well as flows of 900 and 1,100 l/s:

The consultation summary also reports on scenario preference by location and analyses additional comments made in the submissions. Comments were grouped into categories of “Values”, “Issues”, suggested “Actions”, and the consultation “Process”, and will inform staff’s recommendations to Council.

Councillor Kevin Malcolm, who represents ORC on the Manuherekia Reference Group, thanked the community for their input.

“We are grateful to everyone who took the time to attend the meetings, consider the consultation material and make a submission. The high number of submissions reflects the significant public interest in how the Manuherekia River is managed, and the submissions reflect the wide variety of community perspectives on this topic.”

After a public workshop on 12 August, Councillors will consider a full report from staff on 25 August, which will include a summary of the submissions, a preferred flow from iwi, a report from the Manuherekia Reference Group, and a staff recommendation.

Council’s decision on a management scenario for the Manuherekia River will be made when it notifies the Land and Water Regional Plan at the end of 2023, at which point the public will be able to have their say through submissions and hearings.

Consultation on the Manuherekia Management Scenarios ran between 17 May and 18 June, and included community drop-in sessions at Alexandra and Omakau on 27 and 28 May.

To view the summary report and the full set of submissions, visit https://www.orc.govt.nz/manuherekia

Learn more about the Manuherekia Reference Group here: https://www.orc.govt.nz/mrg

View the technical information behind the management scenarios and information on the closed consultation here: https://yoursay.orc.govt.nz/manuherekiascenarios

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Otago Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Geo-political Posturing Over China’s Cyber Hacks, Plus The Weekly Playlist

The timing was one of the weirder aspects of this week’s cyber condemnation of China by the West. Why was this piece of political theatre being staged now? China (and Russia’s) sponsoring and/or condoning of semi-state and criminal hacker groups has been known about for nigh on a decade. More particularly, Microsoft had been alerted to the flaws in its Microsoft Exchange... More>>




 
 

Government: New Zealand Condemns Malicious Cyber Activity By Chinese State-sponsored Actors

New Zealand has established links between Chinese state-sponsored actors known as Advanced Persistent Threat 40 (APT40) and malicious cyber activity in New Zealand. “The GCSB has worked through a robust technical attribution process in relation to this activity. New Zealand is today joining other countries in strongly condemning this malicious activity... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Commits $600,000 To Flood Recovery

The Government is contributing $600,000 to help residents affected by the weekend’s violent weather with recovery efforts. Acting Minister for Emergency Management Kris Faafoi and Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor have been in the Buller district this afternoon to assess flood damage and support the local response effort... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Support For Water Reforms, Jobs And Growth

The Government today announced a $2.5 billion package to support local government transition through the reforms to New Zealand’s drinking water, wastewater and stormwater services. The package will also stimulate local economies while creating jobs and unlocking infrastructure for housing... More>>

ALSO:


NZUS Council: Welcomes Nomination Of Senator Tom Udall As US Ambassador To NZ

The NZUS Council welcomes the nomination of Senator Tom Udall to the role of US Ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa, NZUS Council executive director Jordan Small said... More>>

BusinessNZ: Visa Extensions Welcomed
BusinessNZ has welcomed the extension of some critical skill visa durations and changes to immigration systems to speed processing. Chief Executive Kirk Hope says move acknowledges advocacy by the hospitality sector, the BusinessNZ Network and others, and comes not a moment too soon.... More>>



Social Development: Government Initiatives Contribute To Fall In Benefit Numbers

Minister for Social Development Carmel Sepuloni has welcomed the release of the June quarter Benefit Statistics which show a continuing fall in the number of people receiving a Main Benefit... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 