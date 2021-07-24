Q+A With Jack Tame - Sunday 25 July

This Sunday on Q+A

Bubble paused or burst?

Should we re-open the trans-Tasman bubble before we have a majority of Kiwis vaccinated? And can we get everyone in Oz now home safely? Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson is with us live.

Climate considerations

Two months of extreme weather around the world and here at home; is this what we should expect in a climate-changed future? NIWA’s Chief Scientist Sam Dean gives us his take.

The power of geography

The Indo-Pacific is an area of increasing importance in the world geo-politically argues Tim Marshall in a new book called The Power of Geography. He suggests NZ may have to choose between China and the US?

Time for employment insurance?

NZ’s considering a social insurance, or employment insurance scheme. Canada has had a similar programme for decades and economist Moshe Lander explains how it works – and the potential pitfalls of introducing it during a pandemic.

A reading role

Jack Tame goes to Lyttelton to meet Ben Brown, NZ’s first official Reading Ambassador charged with promoting the pleasures of the page to all Kiwis.

Q+A With Jack Tame - 9am, Sunday, TVNZ 1

Funded by NZ On Air.

© Scoop Media

