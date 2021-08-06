Police Confirm Charges Following Incident In Opaheke Yesterday

Police have charged three men following an incident in Opaheke on Thursday.

Two 34-year-olds and a 33-year-old taken into custody at the time have since been charged by Police.

All three men have been charged with unlawfully taking a motor vehicle and commission of a crime with a firearm.

They are expected to be appearing in the Manukau District Court today.

Police cannot rule out further charges being laid. As this matter is now before the Court, Police are unable to comment further.

© Scoop Media

