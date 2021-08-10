Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Road To Recovery - 10 August Update

Tuesday, 10 August 2021, 4:52 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Waihopai Valley Road residents past the Māori Ford Bridge got road access back via a temporary ford on Saturday, 20 days after Marlborough’s July storm.

Waka Kotahi NZTA System Manager for the Top of the South Andrew James said today that the temporary ford was open for resident use only with weight (3 tonne) and speed restrictions (10km/hr).

“We appreciate the understanding of residents in this area as work continues on the construction of the Bailey Bridge. This too is a temporary solution but it will ensure these residents can enjoy much greater connectivity while longer term solutions are determined,” he said.

Marlborough Roads’ specialist recovery team has now formed and they have been out and about in the region today assessing the scope of the large task ahead.

“We know that getting the roads back to a safe condition is going to take some time. Once the team has made its assessments, we will be setting out our short, medium and long term programmes and then communicating these to the affected communities,” said Mr James.

“The team’s key tasks are prioritisation, developing engineering options, determining costs and mobilising resources. The team will also liaise with landowners, stakeholders and utility operators. The safety of the roading crew and road users will be their number one priority,” he said.

“Please respect the road closure signs. They are there to keep you and the work crew safe.”

Roading Information

Queen Charlotte Drive

The road is open between Picton and Ngakuta Bay, caution is advised because there are one lane sections managed by traffic lights.

Beyond Ngakuta Bay the road is closed to all except residents.

Between Ngakuta Bay and Grove Arm Jetty there are manned checkpoints allowing residents access only at the following times:

  • between 12.00 pm – 1.00 pm
  • between 5.00 pm – 9.00 am (overnight)

Between Moenui and Havelock the road remains closed. Several side roads of Queen Charlotte Drive remain inaccessible

Kenepuru Road & Moetapu Bay Road

Kenepuru Road remains closed throughout and full connectivity will not be possible for some months. Side roads off these roads have yet to be inspected.

Kaituna – Tuamarina Road & Waikakaho Road

The Kaituna – Tuamarina Road is open and the Waikakaho Road is open to one lane.

Kaiuma Bay Road

Kaiuma Bay Road remains closed from the Te Hoiere Road intersection eastward.

Northbank Road

Northbank Road is closed from Top Valley Road.

Awatere Valley Road

The Awatere Valley Road is generally closed. However, from State Highway 1 the road is open as far as McRae Stream.

Waihopai Valley Road

The Waihopai Valley Road is closed 27km along at the dam. A temporary ford is available for residents use only with weight (3tonne) and speed restrictions (10km/hr). Construction of a Bailey Bridge is underway.

Port Marlborough – parking and visitor berthing

Port Marlborough is now providing extra support to Sounds’ residents for parking and berthing in Havelock and Picton. For further information go to: https://marlboroughmarinas.co.nz/community/support-for-sounds-residents-following-extreme-weather-event/

For the most up-to-date information about road closures and the state of your local road, please visit the Marlborough Emergency Management Official Public Information Map.

Go to the Marlborough Emergency Management Official Public Information Map

The Council’s website also has a dedicated Recovery page.

Go to the recovery section

If you need assistance, please call the Council’s 24 hour number 03 520 7400. In an emergency, dial 111.

Residents should continue to follow the Council’s Facebook page, Antenno app, Twitter and the Council website for further information.

