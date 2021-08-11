Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Talent RISE Announces 'RISE Day' Aimed At Helping Young People

Wednesday, 11 August 2021, 11:25 am
Press Release: Talent RISE

TALENT RISE ANNOUNCES ‘RISE DAY’

AN INITIATIVE AIMED AT HELPING YOUNG PEOPLE WITH BARRIERS TO EMPLOYMENT

YOUNG PEOPLE CAN REGISTER THEIR DETAILS HERE

Sydney, August 11th, 2021 – Talent RISE is pleased to announce a new global initiative aimed at helping young people with the challenges to finding employment.

RISE Day will launch on September 3rd and will involve 300 people around the world volunteering their time to provide support to young people in need.

RISE Day will see staff from global tech recruitment company Talent, and its associated charity foundation Talent RISE, take part in a phone call initiative with young people who have registered their details. Young people will receive free support and guidance around employment and will be offered tools and a spot in the Talent RISE database to get access to free workshops, industry events and job opportunities. From today, young people can register their details HERE

In addition to the initiative, two young people who take part in RISE Day will be offered the opportunity for a four-week paid internship at their closest Talent office.

Launched in 2014, Talent RISE is the charitable foundation of Talent – a leading global technology and digital recruitment specialist. To date, Talent RISE has engaged more than 3,000 young people through workshops and mentoring and has successfully placed over 350 into meaningful employment.

Karen Graham, Talent RISE CEO ANZ said she is committed to helping young people find meaningful work. “Ensuring that young people thrive is important for all of our futures and having meaningful employment is at the heart of this, as well as delivering multiple benefits aside from financial rewards. We know that the pandemic has been especially challenging for many young people and we are committed to doing all we can to remove barriers and provide life changing opportunities for the young people we work with.”

Talent Global CEO, Mark Nielsen, was extremely excited with the initiative. “Our vision is to build a better world of work, and one of the ways we are doing this is helping young people overcome challenges they may face with employment. It is our duty to make this a priority in our business and assist where we can. We want to listen, offer support, and give back. I am thrilled with this initiative and am looking forward to speaking with young people on September 3rd.”

According to the ABS, the youth unemployment rate in Australia decreased by 0.5 pts to 10.2%. In New Zealand youth unemployment has decreased to 12.46% and globally the unemployment rate for 16–24-year-olds was 13.5% in March-May 2021, which is down from 14.6% in the previous quarter but up from 13.1% a year before. This figure remains high and is more than double that of the general population of 6.6%.

Over the years, the Talent and Talent RISE global team has volunteered over 50,000 hours to giving back to charities and community projects and are proud to add RISE Day to the list.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Talent RISE on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How New Zealand Is Punching Below Its Weight In Afghanistan

First Vietnam, now Afghanistan. For the second time in living memory, the West has been defeated by the guerrilla forces of a small Third World country, while leaving its local allies in mortal danger for their sins of collaboration. Since the pull-out of NATO/American forces began in earnest, the Kabul government has been collapsing like a house of cards... More>>

 



Government: Will Be Equal To Latest Climate Science

A collective effort involving every sector of the economy, every community, and almost every government agency and their Minister will be needed to avert a climate crisis, the Minister for Climate Change, James Shaw said today... More>>

ALSO:


RNZ: Power Purposefully Turned Off To Reduce Load On Network

Electricity demand reached an all-time high tonight, causing blackouts to some parts of the country, Transpower says. Thousands of people in the central North Island have been left with no power after lines company Unison responded to Transpower's plea to lessen the burden on the network.... More>>

ALSO:

National Party Board: Goodfellow Re-elected As President, National Welcomes New Board Members
The National Party is pleased to announce our members have elected Jannita Pilisi, David Ryan, Stefan Sunde and Sylvia Wood to the Board of the National Party, joining Peter Goodfellow, Rachel Bird, Matt Doocey and Hon Judith Collins in the Party’s leadership... More>>

ALSO:


Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>



NZUS Council: Welcomes Nomination Of Senator Tom Udall As US Ambassador To NZ

The NZUS Council welcomes the nomination of Senator Tom Udall to the role of US Ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa, NZUS Council executive director Jordan Small said... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 