Talent RISE Announces 'RISE Day' Aimed At Helping Young People

TALENT RISE ANNOUNCES ‘RISE DAY’

AN INITIATIVE AIMED AT HELPING YOUNG PEOPLE WITH BARRIERS TO EMPLOYMENT

YOUNG PEOPLE CAN REGISTER THEIR DETAILS HERE

Sydney, August 11th, 2021 – Talent RISE is pleased to announce a new global initiative aimed at helping young people with the challenges to finding employment.

RISE Day will launch on September 3rd and will involve 300 people around the world volunteering their time to provide support to young people in need.

RISE Day will see staff from global tech recruitment company Talent, and its associated charity foundation Talent RISE, take part in a phone call initiative with young people who have registered their details. Young people will receive free support and guidance around employment and will be offered tools and a spot in the Talent RISE database to get access to free workshops, industry events and job opportunities. From today, young people can register their details HERE

In addition to the initiative, two young people who take part in RISE Day will be offered the opportunity for a four-week paid internship at their closest Talent office.

Launched in 2014, Talent RISE is the charitable foundation of Talent – a leading global technology and digital recruitment specialist. To date, Talent RISE has engaged more than 3,000 young people through workshops and mentoring and has successfully placed over 350 into meaningful employment.

Karen Graham, Talent RISE CEO ANZ said she is committed to helping young people find meaningful work. “Ensuring that young people thrive is important for all of our futures and having meaningful employment is at the heart of this, as well as delivering multiple benefits aside from financial rewards. We know that the pandemic has been especially challenging for many young people and we are committed to doing all we can to remove barriers and provide life changing opportunities for the young people we work with.”

Talent Global CEO, Mark Nielsen, was extremely excited with the initiative. “Our vision is to build a better world of work, and one of the ways we are doing this is helping young people overcome challenges they may face with employment. It is our duty to make this a priority in our business and assist where we can. We want to listen, offer support, and give back. I am thrilled with this initiative and am looking forward to speaking with young people on September 3rd.”

According to the ABS, the youth unemployment rate in Australia decreased by 0.5 pts to 10.2%. In New Zealand youth unemployment has decreased to 12.46% and globally the unemployment rate for 16–24-year-olds was 13.5% in March-May 2021, which is down from 14.6% in the previous quarter but up from 13.1% a year before. This figure remains high and is more than double that of the general population of 6.6%.

Over the years, the Talent and Talent RISE global team has volunteered over 50,000 hours to giving back to charities and community projects and are proud to add RISE Day to the list.

