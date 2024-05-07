Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
A New Playground For Waitaha Reserve

Tuesday, 7 May 2024, 10:57 am
Press Release: Tauranga City Council

Photo / supplied

Come summer, the Welcome Bay community will be able to pack up a picnic and enjoy an enhanced version of the much-loved play space, Waitaha Reserve.

The upgrades include a new playground, basketball court, bike racks, a recycling station, a range of shaded seating and picnic tables, and improved access to the upper lawn areas.

The Welcome Bay community is looking forward to the reserve upgrades, says Welcome Bay Community Centre Manager Sacha Harwood.

"The upgrades to the playground have been a regular request from our community. The reserve will be a more welcoming space for the community to connect, for families to spend time together and for tamariki to have an interactive place of belonging when they aren't at home,” says Sacha.

“Our community has asked for increased visibility with cameras and with the addition of these, playing or walking in the area will be safer for tamariki and whānau. It's vital our community has places they feel excited by, are safe in, and want to spend time at outdoors to increase wellbeing and connection."

Tauranga City Council Manager: Spaces and Places Alison Law says the upgrade is an exciting opportunity for the community.

“The focus of the design is on enhanced play opportunities in keeping with the local area and representing the values important to mana whenua and the community,” says Alison.

“The design embraces the views from the top of the reserve through to Mauao.”

The whole reserve, including the playground and skatepark, will be closed to the public while construction is underway from today until October 2024.

While Waitaha Reserve is out of action, check out some of the other fabulous parks in the area, including the recently upgraded Waipuna Park playground and Keam Reserve.

