Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Innovate Hawke’s Bay Launched To Find The Bay’s Best Entrepreneurs And Innovative Ideas

Wednesday, 11 August 2021, 12:26 pm
Press Release: Innovate Hawke's Bay

Innovate Hawke’s Bay (www.innovatehawkesbay.kiwi) has been launched to find and fund the smartest ideas and most talented entrepreneurs in Hawke’s Bay. Innovate, New Zealand’s first mini-accelerator, was launched in 2011 in the Manawatu by The Factory, a team of experts that have been growing and funding companies since 2006.

Innovate Hawke’s Bay, sits on top of a proven, decade long framework that has seen over 1,500 entries, 70 businesses created and over $5 million dollars of investment into those Innovate companies.

Luke Irving, CEO of Fingermark, a local Hawke’s Bay company that develops game-changing, innovative technologies judged Innovate in Manawatu in 2020 and wanted the experience to be launched in The Bay. “The quality of the programme, founders and opportunity that Innovate has been able to create is something Hawke’s Bay needs so we’re teaming up with The Factory to bring the programme to The Bay,” says Luke. “As we all know, in order to build quality business, we have to have a wide network of support so alongside my team at Fingermark, we’ve added Rockit, Metalform, Furnware, Ask Your Team, Re-Leased, Baker Tilly Staples Rodway and People & People to power the Hawke’s Bay platform. Not only do they add the needed horsepower, but their networks will be invaluable to our local entrepreneurs.”

Hal Josephson, a Havelock North resident and experienced start-up entrepreneur, has joined forces and is helping the team run Innovate Hawke’s Bay. “A lot of talent and mentorship is needed alongside early stage founders to help their idea flourish. Innovate’s platform is robust, powerful and ticks all the boxes when it comes to taking an idea from early stage to pre-investment. Plus, with Innovate and The Factory comes the ability to pitch for angel investment, a must when trying to scale any business.”

“Innovate takes entrepreneurs on a journey from customer validation through to complete business model creation,” says Dave Craig, CEO of The Factory. “Our platform is proven and continues to help early-stage entrepreneurs from all over New Zealand create cutting edge business. When Luke asked how we could team up to bring Innovate to The Bay, the answer was easy. Let’s use the platform, add a little Hawke’s Bay magic, get Hal engage to lead it and give it a go.”

Innovate Hawke’s Bay launched the beginning of August and entries are rolling in. The entry process is quick and easy and gives anyone that has an idea an opportunity to turn that idea into a business. Each finalist will be teamed up with local Hawke’s Bay mentors that will be by their side through the entire process. The winner will receive $5,000 cash, entry into The Factory’s accelerator programme run out of Havelock North and the ability to receive investment from an active angel community in Hawke’s Bay and the Manawatu.

To enter or for more information, please contact:

Hal Josephson

Programme Director

hal@thefactorynz.co.nz

www.innovatehawkesbay.kiwi

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Innovate Hawke's Bay on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How New Zealand Is Punching Below Its Weight In Afghanistan

First Vietnam, now Afghanistan. For the second time in living memory, the West has been defeated by the guerrilla forces of a small Third World country, while leaving its local allies in mortal danger for their sins of collaboration. Since the pull-out of NATO/American forces began in earnest, the Kabul government has been collapsing like a house of cards... More>>

 


RNZ: Full vaccine rollout required to start opening border, report says
A new report - with the backing of public health experts - is calling for a phased reopening of New Zealand's borders, but only once the vaccination programme is fully rolled out... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Will Be Equal To Latest Climate Science

A collective effort involving every sector of the economy, every community, and almost every government agency and their Minister will be needed to avert a climate crisis, the Minister for Climate Change, James Shaw said today... More>>

ALSO:


RNZ: Power Purposefully Turned Off To Reduce Load On Network

Electricity demand reached an all-time high tonight, causing blackouts to some parts of the country, Transpower says. Thousands of people in the central North Island have been left with no power after lines company Unison responded to Transpower's plea to lessen the burden on the network.... More>>

ALSO:

Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>



NZUS Council: Welcomes Nomination Of Senator Tom Udall As US Ambassador To NZ

The NZUS Council welcomes the nomination of Senator Tom Udall to the role of US Ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa, NZUS Council executive director Jordan Small said... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 