Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Road To Recovery - 11 August Update

Wednesday, 11 August 2021, 4:45 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Testament to the unique challenges the region faces, Marlborough’s road to recovery will also include the underwriting of the barge services into the Kenepuru Sound, thanks to the Marlborough Mayoral Relief Fund.

Twenty five Marlborough households who have suffered significant impact from the July storm event and a large number of isolated families in the Marlborough Sounds are the first to benefit from the Fund.

Yesterday the special committee formed by Marlborough Mayor John Leggett considered the first round of applications. Twenty six eligible applications were considered with a total of $46,290 allocated.

“This comprised 25 households with significant impact from the storm event. In addition $30,000 has been approved towards a community barge arrangement which will benefit a large number of isolated families in the Sounds,” said Marlborough Recovery Manager, Marianne Aitken.

“This is great news – the consistent message we are hearing is around the additional cost of travel for residents in these areas while we fix road access,” she said. “The fund will allow us to subsidise the barge service so that we can keep this going while the residents need it, in partnership with Johnsons’ barge service.”

The barge currently operates on Wednesday and Thursday to assist with the mail delivery but other services can be provided when required.

“Any inquiries need to come straight to us,” said Havelock Johnson’s Barge Service Manager Kim Weatherhead. “We can then schedule people onto the barges and look at other days or options if there is a need.”

Farmers in the Kenepuru Sound are destocking and utilising the barge service with another barge being fitted out specially to transport stock. This is also being coordinated by Johnsons.

“The community is encouraged to work together with all available transport services to make the trips as efficient and economic as possible, this includes these services being used to assist with businesses who have been affected,” said Mrs Aitken.

Donations towards the fund continue to be received by the Council. As well as two large donations of $5,000 from the Tindall and Top of the South Foundations and $10,000 from Rātā Foundation, 13 donations have been received from Marlborough individuals and families ranging from $50 - $2000. The current balance of the fund is $119,175.

“The support from our Marlborough community alongside that of organisations from around New Zealand is so appreciated at this time. We know these funds are very welcome and that they will go some way to assisting members of our Marlborough community who have suffered personal financial or emotional hardship as a result of this event,” said Mrs Aitken.

Applications to the Fund remain open and will be considered at the next decision round. Priority will be given to essentials for daily life, costs not covered by insurance and where there is financial burden due to the storm event.

Criteria and an application form are available via the Council’s website – go to: www.bit.ly/mayoralrelief

Roading information

Queen Charlotte Drive

The road is open between Picton and Ngakuta Bay, caution is advised because there are one lane sections managed by traffic lights.

Beyond Ngakuta Bay the road is closed to all except residents.

Between Ngakuta Bay and Grove Arm Jetty there are manned checkpoints allowing residents access only at the following times:

  • between 12.00 pm – 1.00 pm
  • between 5.00 pm – 9.00 am (overnight)

Between Moenui and Havelock the road remains closed. Several side roads of Queen Charlotte Drive remain inaccessible.

Kenepuru Road & Moetapu Bay Road

Kenepuru Road remains closed throughout and full connectivity will not be possible for some months. Side roads off theses roads have yet to be inspected.

Kaituna – Tuamarina Road & Waikakaho Road

The Kaituna – Tuamarina Road is open & Waikakaho Road is open to one lane.

Kaiuma Bay Road

Kaiuma Bay Road remains closed from the Te Hoiere Road intersection eastward.

Northbank Road

Northbank Road is closed from Top Valley Road.

Awatere Valley Road

The Awatere Valley Road is generally closed. However, from State Highway 1 the road is open as far as McRae Stream.

Waihopai Valley Road

The Waihopai Valley Road is closed 27km along at the dam. A temporary ford has been completed and able to be used for residents only. The old Māori Ford Bridge has been moved to the side of the river in the interim and the temporary Bailey Bridge is under construction.

Port Marlborough – parking and visitor berthing

Port Marlborough is now providing extra support to Sounds’ residents for parking and berthing in Havelock and Picton. For further information go to: https://marlboroughmarinas.co.nz/community/support-for-sounds-residents-following-extreme-weather-event/

For the most up-to-date information about road closures and the state of your local road, please visit the Marlborough Emergency Management Official Public Information Map.

Go to the Marlborough Emergency Management Official Public Information Map

The Council’s website also has a dedicated Recovery page.

Go to the recovery section

If you need assistance, please call the Council’s 24 hour number 03 520 7400. In an emergency, dial 111.

Residents should continue to follow the Council’s Facebook page, Antenno app, Twitter and the Council website for further information.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Marlborough District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How New Zealand Is Punching Below Its Weight In Afghanistan

First Vietnam, now Afghanistan. For the second time in living memory, the West has been defeated by the guerrilla forces of a small Third World country, while leaving its local allies in mortal danger for their sins of collaboration. Since the pull-out of NATO/American forces began in earnest, the Kabul government has been collapsing like a house of cards... More>>

 


RNZ: Full vaccine rollout required to start opening border, report says
A new report - with the backing of public health experts - is calling for a phased reopening of New Zealand's borders, but only once the vaccination programme is fully rolled out... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Will Be Equal To Latest Climate Science

A collective effort involving every sector of the economy, every community, and almost every government agency and their Minister will be needed to avert a climate crisis, the Minister for Climate Change, James Shaw said today... More>>

ALSO:


RNZ: Power Purposefully Turned Off To Reduce Load On Network

Electricity demand reached an all-time high tonight, causing blackouts to some parts of the country, Transpower says. Thousands of people in the central North Island have been left with no power after lines company Unison responded to Transpower's plea to lessen the burden on the network.... More>>

ALSO:

Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>



NZUS Council: Welcomes Nomination Of Senator Tom Udall As US Ambassador To NZ

The NZUS Council welcomes the nomination of Senator Tom Udall to the role of US Ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa, NZUS Council executive director Jordan Small said... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 