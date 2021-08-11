Road To Recovery - 11 August Update

Testament to the unique challenges the region faces, Marlborough’s road to recovery will also include the underwriting of the barge services into the Kenepuru Sound, thanks to the Marlborough Mayoral Relief Fund.

Twenty five Marlborough households who have suffered significant impact from the July storm event and a large number of isolated families in the Marlborough Sounds are the first to benefit from the Fund.

Yesterday the special committee formed by Marlborough Mayor John Leggett considered the first round of applications. Twenty six eligible applications were considered with a total of $46,290 allocated.

“This comprised 25 households with significant impact from the storm event. In addition $30,000 has been approved towards a community barge arrangement which will benefit a large number of isolated families in the Sounds,” said Marlborough Recovery Manager, Marianne Aitken.

“This is great news – the consistent message we are hearing is around the additional cost of travel for residents in these areas while we fix road access,” she said. “The fund will allow us to subsidise the barge service so that we can keep this going while the residents need it, in partnership with Johnsons’ barge service.”

The barge currently operates on Wednesday and Thursday to assist with the mail delivery but other services can be provided when required.

“Any inquiries need to come straight to us,” said Havelock Johnson’s Barge Service Manager Kim Weatherhead. “We can then schedule people onto the barges and look at other days or options if there is a need.”

Farmers in the Kenepuru Sound are destocking and utilising the barge service with another barge being fitted out specially to transport stock. This is also being coordinated by Johnsons.

“The community is encouraged to work together with all available transport services to make the trips as efficient and economic as possible, this includes these services being used to assist with businesses who have been affected,” said Mrs Aitken.

Donations towards the fund continue to be received by the Council. As well as two large donations of $5,000 from the Tindall and Top of the South Foundations and $10,000 from Rātā Foundation, 13 donations have been received from Marlborough individuals and families ranging from $50 - $2000. The current balance of the fund is $119,175.

“The support from our Marlborough community alongside that of organisations from around New Zealand is so appreciated at this time. We know these funds are very welcome and that they will go some way to assisting members of our Marlborough community who have suffered personal financial or emotional hardship as a result of this event,” said Mrs Aitken.

Applications to the Fund remain open and will be considered at the next decision round. Priority will be given to essentials for daily life, costs not covered by insurance and where there is financial burden due to the storm event.

Criteria and an application form are available via the Council’s website – go to: www.bit.ly/mayoralrelief

Roading information

Queen Charlotte Drive

The road is open between Picton and Ngakuta Bay, caution is advised because there are one lane sections managed by traffic lights.

Beyond Ngakuta Bay the road is closed to all except residents.

Between Ngakuta Bay and Grove Arm Jetty there are manned checkpoints allowing residents access only at the following times:

between 12.00 pm – 1.00 pm

between 5.00 pm – 9.00 am (overnight)

Between Moenui and Havelock the road remains closed. Several side roads of Queen Charlotte Drive remain inaccessible.

Kenepuru Road & Moetapu Bay Road

Kenepuru Road remains closed throughout and full connectivity will not be possible for some months. Side roads off theses roads have yet to be inspected.

Kaituna – Tuamarina Road & Waikakaho Road

The Kaituna – Tuamarina Road is open & Waikakaho Road is open to one lane.

Kaiuma Bay Road

Kaiuma Bay Road remains closed from the Te Hoiere Road intersection eastward.

Northbank Road

Northbank Road is closed from Top Valley Road.

Awatere Valley Road

The Awatere Valley Road is generally closed. However, from State Highway 1 the road is open as far as McRae Stream.

Waihopai Valley Road

The Waihopai Valley Road is closed 27km along at the dam. A temporary ford has been completed and able to be used for residents only. The old Māori Ford Bridge has been moved to the side of the river in the interim and the temporary Bailey Bridge is under construction.

Port Marlborough – parking and visitor berthing

Port Marlborough is now providing extra support to Sounds’ residents for parking and berthing in Havelock and Picton. For further information go to: https://marlboroughmarinas.co.nz/community/support-for-sounds-residents-following-extreme-weather-event/

For the most up-to-date information about road closures and the state of your local road, please visit the Marlborough Emergency Management Official Public Information Map.

Go to the Marlborough Emergency Management Official Public Information Map

The Council’s website also has a dedicated Recovery page.

Go to the recovery section

If you need assistance, please call the Council’s 24 hour number 03 520 7400. In an emergency, dial 111.

Residents should continue to follow the Council’s Facebook page, Antenno app, Twitter and the Council website for further information.

