Time to think about Forbury Park’s future

Tuesday, 17 August 2021, 2:46 pm
Press Release: Harness Racing NZ

People with an interest in the future of Forbury Park - Dunedin’s former harness and greyhound racing venue - are being invited to have their say from now until Tuesday 14 September.

The 12.2 hectare property in South Dunedin is set to be sold, following a review of racing in the Southland/Otago region, which recommended its closure. The last race meeting at Forbury Park was on 8 July.

Harness Racing NZ Chief Executive Gary Woodham says, the community’s views will be taken into account by Harness Racing New Zealand and Forbury Park Trotting Club during negotiations about the site and the potential selection of a buyer for it. “Forbury Park offers one of the largest pieces of available land in the Otago District and we have already been approached by a number of parties with an interest in it.”

“Before a decision can be made, we need to know what the community and other interested groups and organisations think is the right future for Forbury Park. Given its prominent location, size, and well-established place in Dunedin’s history, we believe many people will be interested in having a say on how the land should be used. We’re looking forward to receiving their feedback,” he says.

Suggestions for use of the land have so far included a mix of residential properties from low cost to high end housing; using some or all of it for flood mitigation; allocating some of it to increase St Clair School’s playing fields; and possibly working around some of the Park’s current buildings.

Community drop-in sessions will be held at the Dunedin Rugby Football Clubrooms, 12 Moana Rua Road on Monday 30 August, 7pm-9pm and Tuesday 31 August, 11am-1pm. Further information about the Park will be available at the sessions. Attendees will also have an opportunity to give their written and verbal feedback and Harness Racing New Zealand representatives will be there to discuss the process.

Further details about the consultation can be found on the Harness Racing New Zealand website www.hrnz.co.nz/forburypark

Feedback is invited until 5pm on Tuesday 14 September.

 

