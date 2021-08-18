Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Hamilton Responds To Alert Level 4

Wednesday, 18 August 2021, 6:04 am
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

17 August

Government has announced New Zealand will move to COVID-19 Alert Level 4 from 11.59pm tonight. This means for the next three days all Hamilton City Council buildings and facilities are closed.

This includes all Hamilton City Libraries, Waterworld, the Gallagher Aquatic Centre, Hamilton Zoo, Waikato Museum, ArtsPost , Hamilton i-SITE and Hamilton Gardens’ enclosed gardens. Playgrounds will also be closed; however dog parks will remain open.

All Council’s core services will continue to operate, and residents will continue to have their rubbish and recycling collected. Many other Council services will continue to operate online or via phone and email.

Residents can and should continue to seek assistance from the Council’s Customer Services team by phoning 07 838 6699 or emailing info@hcc.govt.nz.

Council’s East Ward By-Election voting was due to close tomorrow (18 August), but has been extended to midday, Wednesday 25 August.

Find out more information about Council services during Alert Level 4

