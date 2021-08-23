Four arrested in Northland

Four people in Northland were arrested in two separate incidents this weekend, after police officers investigating potential breaches of Alert Level 4 restrictions also found evidence of criminal offending.

An 18-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were arrested in Kaikohe on Sunday morning, after officers observed them asleep in a car.

The man and woman had earlier been stopped at a checkpoint in Rodney and advised officers that they were returning home to Whangārei after receiving medical treatment in Auckland.

They were given instructions to proceed to their home address immediately.

When the pair’s car was subsequently located in Kaikohe, police made further enquiries with them and located a number of items in the car, including methamphetamine, cash, and a machete.

They now face charges including; possess methamphetamine for supply, Failing to comply with COVID restrictions, failing to comply with a search and surveillance obligation in relation to a device.

They are expected to appear in Kaikohe Court today.

In the second incident, Kaitaia Police visited a residential property after reports of a lot of people coming and going from the address.

At the address Police located drug paraphernalia, cannabis, methamphetamine and cash.

A 48-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman are scheduled to appear in Kaitaia District Court on Monday 23 August, facing a range of drug-related charges.

The actions of all of these people are incredibly disappointing and New Zealand Police will have little tolerance for those breaching the Alert Level 4 restrictions.

Northland Police are working hard to ensure we keep our community safe and we continue to encourage anyone who is concerned about anyone conducting criminal offending or breaching the Alert Level 4 restrictions to contact Police via 105.

© Scoop Media

