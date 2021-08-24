Eastern Police Locate Stolen Vape Equipment And Stolen Car

Thanks to some excellent work by Hastings and Napier Police, two teens were

found with a stolen Mazda Demio on Sunday on Coventry Avenue, Napier.

Inside the car was vape equipment which had come from the burglary of shop in

Napier earlier that morning.

A 17-year-old youth from Napier was arrested and remanded into the custody of

Oranga Tamarikipending a youth court appearance. A 13-year-old youth was

returned home for Police youth services follow-up action.

They are facing a range of charges including burglary and unlawful taking of

motor vehicles.

Another 17-year-old youth is still outstanding and Police are actively

looking for them.

“This was great work from our staff to get these burglaries solved and the

alleged offenders brought to justice,” Inspector Marty James Area Manager

Prevention Hawkes Bay says.

“It’s a win for us and for the community to be able to apprehend these

people and put a stop to this offending, especially when nobody is supposed

to be out and about in level four.”

“Today’s arrest demonstrates Police’s commitment to holding those

responsible for property crime to account, but we continue to ask for the

public’s help.

“Please be vigilant with the security of your home, business and vehicles,

and if you see anything suspicious, contact 111 immediately.”

Police advise commercial premises to install CCTV cameras and bollards in

front of main entrances, if possible.

© Scoop Media

