Eastern Police Locate Stolen Vape Equipment And Stolen Car
Tuesday, 24 August 2021, 6:46 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Thanks to some excellent work by Hastings and Napier
Police, two teens were
found with a stolen Mazda Demio on
Sunday on Coventry Avenue, Napier.
Inside the car was
vape equipment which had come from the burglary of shop
in
Napier earlier that morning.
A 17-year-old youth
from Napier was arrested and remanded into the custody
of
Oranga Tamarikipending a youth court appearance. A
13-year-old youth was
returned home for Police youth
services follow-up action.
They are facing a range of
charges including burglary and unlawful taking of
motor
vehicles.
Another 17-year-old youth is still
outstanding and Police are actively
looking for
them.
“This was great work from our staff to get
these burglaries solved and the
alleged offenders brought
to justice,” Inspector Marty James Area
Manager
Prevention Hawkes Bay says.
“It’s a win
for us and for the community to be able to apprehend
these
people and put a stop to this offending, especially
when nobody is supposed
to be out and about in level
four.”
“Today’s arrest demonstrates Police’s
commitment to holding those
responsible for property
crime to account, but we continue to ask for
the
public’s help.
“Please be vigilant with the
security of your home, business and vehicles,
and if you
see anything suspicious, contact 111
immediately.”
Police advise commercial premises to
install CCTV cameras and bollards in
front of main
entrances, if
possible.
