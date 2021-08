Watercare water supply update: 26 August

Covid-19, 25/8: 210 Overall Cases

There are 62 new cases of COVID-19 in the New Zealand community to confirm today. This brings the total number of cases in the community outbreak to 210. Of these 62 new cases, 36 are female and 26 are male. 40 of these are Pacific peoples, three are Māori, seven are Asian, five are European, and as yet, the ethnicity is unknown of seven. The total number of community cases in Auckland is now 198 and 12 in Wellington... More>>

ALSO:



Gordon Campbell: On “the old weird” music of America, with a playlist

Here’s some weird old music for the weird realities of lockdown. Like other key phases in popular music – jazz, country, rock’n’roll, punk, hip hop – the period between 1927 and 1932 marked a revolutionary leap forward. The writer Greil Marcus used the term “the old weird America”” to describe this era, a time before music became fully commodified and shorn of its regional variations... More>>