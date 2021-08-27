Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Move To Alert Level 3 A Positive Step

Friday, 27 August 2021, 4:42 pm
Press Release: Dunedin City Council

Mayor of Dunedin Aaron Hawkins is welcoming the city’s forthcoming move to Alert Level 3 – along with the rest of the country south of Auckland – as a positive step in the fight against COVID-19’s Delta variant.

But Mr Hawkins is also urging everyone to remain vigilant and stick to the rules when the changes come into force at 11.59pm on Tuesday, 31 August.

“This fight is not over. Delta is tough and resilient, and it only takes a small spark to trigger a fresh outbreak.

“The last thing we want is to see the city – and the rest of the country – going back into lockdown, so we need to continue to play our part and help stamp out this virus.

“I also want to thank the communities in Auckland and Northland, who will continue to carry more of the burden in order to keep us all safe.”

Under Alert Level 3, significant restrictions on day-to-day activities remain in place.

While some businesses can resume operations, many people will still be working from home and most children and young people will be learning from home. People must stay in household bubbles unless they are at work, school, accessing essential services such as buying groceries or visiting a pharmacy, or exercising.

The Dunedin City Council’s critical services – such as water, wastewater and rubbish and mixed recycling collection – will continue uninterrupted, and the collection of blue bin glass recycling will resume.

At Alert Level 3, more of our staff and contractors can get back to work, with appropriate health and safety measures in place. This means we’ll be back mowing sportsfields and other green spaces. It also means we can restart roading construction projects and carry out general maintenance work such as street sweeping, vegetation control and resealing roads.

People can also continue to visit our parks and reserves, which remain open subject to physical distancing requirements, although visitors to DCC playgrounds are still asked not to use the play equipment. DCC staff are also still processing building and resource consents.

However, DCC public facilities – including our libraries, museums and swimming pools, and sporting facilities like Forsyth Barr Stadium and the Edgar Centre – remain closed under Alert Level 3.

Visit www.dunedin.govt.nz/COVID-19 for more information.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Dunedin City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid-19, 27/8: 347 Overall Cases


There are 70 new cases of COVID-19 in the New Zealand community today; all are in Auckland. This brings the total number of cases in the community outbreak to 347. The total number of community cases in Auckland is now 333 and in Wellington it is 14. All of the cases have or are being transferred safely to a quarantine facility, under strict infection prevention and control procedures, including the use of full PPE... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On how Delta has changed the endgame for the pandemic


Lockdown vs Delta. Day by day, New Zealand is learning whether a Level Four lockdown can confine and eventually defeat the Delta variant. Yes, the number of cases keep on increasing – but the increase (so far, cross fingers) is linear, and not exponential. So far for example, the cases are not near to doubling daily - as they can do when a virus infection is raging out of control... More>>



 
 



National: Afghan allies must not be left behind following Kabul terror
New Zealand must urgently step up plans to evacuate our Afghan allies from Afghanistan following the deadly terror attack at Kabul’s international airport, says Leader of the Opposition Judith Colllins... More>>

ALSO:



Governance and Administration Committee: Have your say on self-identification changes
The Governance and Administration Committee has opened an inquiry into the changes proposed in supplementary order paper (SOP) 59 on the Births, Deaths, Marriages, and Relationships Registration Bill. The committee is calling for submissions on this inquiry... More>>

National: Prime Minister’s suspension of Parliament is wrong

The Prime Minister has advised me that she is unilaterally suspending parliament, Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins says. “I have expressed that a one week suspension of Parliament is all the National Party will support. However, the Prime Minister has indicated that she expects it will continue longer than that... More>>

Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 