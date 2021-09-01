Kamo Road closed following vehicle collision - Northland
Wednesday, 1 September 2021, 6:18 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
31 August
Police are responding to a vehicle collision on
Kamo Road, Whangarei this
evening.
A car has hit a
power pole at 9.15pm and power lines are down.
No one was
injured, however the road will be closed between Percy
Street and
SH1 while contractors work to replace the pole
and
lines.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Covid-19, 31/8: 621 Overall Cases
There are 49 new cases of COVID-19 in the New Zealand community today; all in Auckland. This brings the total number of cases in the community outbreak to 612. One previously reported case has been reclassified as a border case. The total number of community cases in Auckland is now 597 and in Wellington it is 15... More>>
ALSO:
Gordon Campbell: On Why Judith Collins Should Consider The Canada Model
For months now, Judith Collins has been doubling down on National as the party of angry talkback radio. If you’ve got a beef about Jacinda Ardern telling you what to do, Collins is right on side. If you’re ticked off about all this Treaty malarkey about Ayo-tee-ah-roa, then ditto. And if you’ve had a gutsful of farmers being blamed for poisoning the water supply and releasing climate-altering gasses into the atmosphere…. Then Collins yearns to offer a sympathetic ear... More>>