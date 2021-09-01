Update on incident at Manukau Custody Unit
Wednesday, 1 September 2021, 2:57 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Attributed to Superintendent Jill Rogers, Counties
Manukau District Commander:
Police can advise that a man
taken to hospital following an incident in the Manukau
Custody Unit on Monday has died.
The man, in his 20s, was
taken to Middlemore Hospital after he was taken to the
custody unit for breaching his electronically monitored
bail.
He had displayed erratic behaviour after his arrest
and while at the custody unit, including trying to injure
himself in his cell.
He had been at Middlemore Hospital
but died yesterday. His next of kin has been notified and is
being supported.
Police are also ensuring that there is
support in place for our staff involved in this
incident.
There are a number of investigations that were
already underway into this incident and these remain
ongoing.
While the investigations continue it would be
inappropriate for Police to comment further at this
time.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Covid-19, 1/9: 632 Overall Cases
As part of the now established rhythm of providing information about the current cluster, the Ministry of Health’s daily 1pm statement will focus on the data reporting on key actions being taken to support the COVID-19 response from the health sector. The explanation about the actions in the COVID-19 response and the context for the data will be provided in the regular media stand-up... More>>
Gordon Campbell: On how New Zealand can get itself a safe, purpose-built Covid isolation facility
Over the past few months, one of the few things that the “Covid elimination” strategists and the “we have to live with Covid” advocates have agreed on is that New Zealand sorely needs a purpose-built managed isolation facility. Using hotels located downtown as makeshift isolation facilities has been a necessary, but dangerous solution. Vaccination alone – even at 80-90% levels - will never succeed in keeping the infected at a safe distance from the un-infected... More>>