Update on incident at Manukau Custody Unit



Attributed to Superintendent Jill Rogers, Counties Manukau District Commander:

Police can advise that a man taken to hospital following an incident in the Manukau Custody Unit on Monday has died.

The man, in his 20s, was taken to Middlemore Hospital after he was taken to the custody unit for breaching his electronically monitored bail.

He had displayed erratic behaviour after his arrest and while at the custody unit, including trying to injure himself in his cell.

He had been at Middlemore Hospital but died yesterday. His next of kin has been notified and is being supported.

Police are also ensuring that there is support in place for our staff involved in this incident.

There are a number of investigations that were already underway into this incident and these remain ongoing.

While the investigations continue it would be inappropriate for Police to comment further at this time.

© Scoop Media

