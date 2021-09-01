EDS Releases Resource Management Reform Reports
Wednesday, 1 September 2021, 4:31 pm
Press Release: Environmental Defence Society
The Environmental Defence Society has been working on the
reform of the resource management system for the past 3
years. It has established that the current law is not
providing sufficient protection for the environment and has
excessive process churn.
The Government has released
an Exposure Draft of a new bill for scrutiny by the
Environment Select Committee and EDS is scheduled to appear
before it tomorrow. In advance, EDS is releasing four
think-pieces it prepared for the Ministry for the
Environment. EDS has also released its full submission on
the bill.
“We are making these reports public
because they address some of the key issues arising out of
the exposure draft of the Natural and Built Environments
Bill, its related discussion paper and the proposed
Strategic Planning Bill,” said EDS CEO Gary
Taylor.
“The full reports are available on the EDS
website. To assist readers, a summary of the reports on
Resource Management Reform was produced, which can be viewed
here.
The
summary document comprises the following:
1.
Submission on Natural and Built Environments Bill
2.
Environmental Limits
3. National Direction
4.
Landscape Protection
5. The Strategic Planning Act and
the marine environment
“It is clear that the bill
must provide better protection for our environment while
streamlining and simplifying planning processes. These
objectives are entirely compatible. We can’t afford to go
backwards with environmental outcomes,” Mr. Taylor
concluded.
EDS is a not-for-profit environmental organisation committed to improving environmental outcomes within New Zealand.
The Environmental Defence Society (EDS) is a professionally run, independent environmental group that was established in 1971. It brings together the disciplines of science, planning, landscape and the law.
MORE ABOUT EDS
It operates as a think-tank, providing thought leadership on key environmental issues as well as representing the environment before councils and the courts.
EDS is located at the collaborative and business aware end of the environmental movement, seeking constructive engagement with all sectors, to achieve good environmental and economic outcomes for all New Zealanders. It has influence.
It also plays an education role, helping business, councils, community groups and iwi to better understand best practice resource management. EDS runs national and regional conferences and seminars on topical issues.
EDS is a registered charity and donations to it are tax-deductible.
