EDS Releases Resource Management Reform Reports

Wednesday, 1 September 2021, 4:31 pm
Press Release: Environmental Defence Society

The Environmental Defence Society has been working on the reform of the resource management system for the past 3 years. It has established that the current law is not providing sufficient protection for the environment and has excessive process churn.

The Government has released an Exposure Draft of a new bill for scrutiny by the Environment Select Committee and EDS is scheduled to appear before it tomorrow. In advance, EDS is releasing four think-pieces it prepared for the Ministry for the Environment. EDS has also released its full submission on the bill.

“We are making these reports public because they address some of the key issues arising out of the exposure draft of the Natural and Built Environments Bill, its related discussion paper and the proposed Strategic Planning Bill,” said EDS CEO Gary Taylor.

“The full reports are available on the EDS website. To assist readers, a summary of the reports on Resource Management Reform was produced, which can be viewed here.

The summary document comprises the following:

1. Submission on Natural and Built Environments Bill

2. Environmental Limits

3. National Direction

4. Landscape Protection

5. The Strategic Planning Act and the marine environment

“It is clear that the bill must provide better protection for our environment while streamlining and simplifying planning processes. These objectives are entirely compatible. We can’t afford to go backwards with environmental outcomes,” Mr. Taylor concluded.

EDS is a not-for-profit environmental organisation committed to improving environmental outcomes within New Zealand.

The Environmental Defence Society (EDS) is a professionally run, independent environmental group that was established in 1971. It brings together the disciplines of science, planning, landscape and the law.

It operates as a think-tank, providing thought leadership on key environmental issues as well as representing the environment before councils and the courts.

EDS is located at the collaborative and business aware end of the environmental movement, seeking constructive engagement with all sectors, to achieve good environmental and economic outcomes for all New Zealanders. It has influence.

It also plays an education role, helping business, councils, community groups and iwi to better understand best practice resource management. EDS runs national and regional conferences and seminars on topical issues.

EDS is a registered charity and donations to it are tax-deductible.

