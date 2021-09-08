Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Urgent Inquiry Needed Into "Demeaning And Inhumane" Culture At MSD

Wednesday, 8 September 2021, 6:09 am
Press Release: Save The Children

A group of the country’s leading frontline beneficiary and child rights organisations are calling for a select committee inquiry into what they dub the "demeaning and inhumane" processes and culture at the Ministry of Social Development’s service delivery arm, Work and Income New Zealand.

The group says systemic under-delivery of services, inconsistent rules, insufficient staff training and a culture that punishes and demeans those in desperate need leaves people struggling to access timely and appropriate assistance. The group has written to the chair of the Social Services and Community Select Committee Angie Warren-Clark calling for an urgent select committee inquiry.

"As a society that values compassion and justice, we have a collective responsibility to reduce poverty by ensuring our welfare system is delivering fair, decent and timely support to those who need it," the letter states.

"Anyone who needs support from MSD should be able to expect to be treated with dignity and have their rights upheld in all interactions they have."

One example included a young man who was told he didn’t qualify for emergency housing or a benefit but not told why. The man, who had been living on the streets for three weeks before going into the office to apply for help, was sent back on to the streets with no information where he stayed for several months. He now works to help others access assistance.

One of the 13 organisations to sign the letter, the Citizens Advice Bureau, says their branches see around 6000 New Zealanders annually looking for help to navigate Work and Income’s inconsistent rules and advice, with close to 30% of the work involving intervening on a client’s behalf.

"We see many people struggling to understand what help is available and WINZ staff are not always proactive in helping people access the support they should be getting," CAB Acting Chief Executive Andrew Hubbard says.

"This would be tragic in normal times, but with the added stress of Covid lockdowns and job losses, it’s a failure we cannot allow to continue."

Save the Children New Zealand’s Advocacy and Research Director Jacqui Southey says that while some changes have been made at the Minister's direction since 2018, the system remains fraught with confusion, stress and negative interactions.

"As well as needing to urgently increase the resources that are available to families and whānau to liveable levels, it’s vital that the way the resources are delivered is in a fair and timely manner, upholding the dignity and mana of everyone seeking help. Nearly three years on from the 2019 Welfare Expert Advisory Group’s recommendations designed at restoring dignity to social security in Aotearoa, some whānau are still facing the same problems and hurdles when trying to access support."

The group hopes that through a select committee review, a fit-for-purpose welfare system could be built in order to meet the needs of all New Zealanders, one that would be responsive in times of crisis, such as Covid.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Save The Children on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid-19, 6/9:NZ Except Auckland To Move To Level 2


Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield are set to announce Cabinet decisions about alert levels for New Zealand, except Auckland which remains at level 4. Bloomfield says essential workers crossing alert level boundaries will be required to undergo weekly testing... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On why terrorism law changes can't be rushed


Given the horrifying actions of the New Lynn supermarket terrorist, it is easy to see why the public and the government seem to have agreed on the need to change the relevant laws, all the better to protect the public. Presumably, this would involve making it easier to override the refugee status... More>>



 
 



Government: Invests in scientific research to boost economy

Research, Science and Innovation Minister Hon Dr Megan Woods has today announced the recipients of this year’s Endeavour Fund to help tackle the big issues that New Zealanders care about, like boosting economic performance, climate change, transport infrastructure and wellbeing... More>>


Prime Minister: Update On The 3 September Auckland Terrorist Attack
I want to begin with an update on the status of our victims from yesterday’s attack. We’re aware now that there were a total of seven people injured. There are five people in hospital, three are in a critical condition. The remaining victims have been treated and are recovering at home. I know we are all continuing to think of them and the traumatic experience they’ve been through... More>>

ALSO:


National: Plan To Fix Managed Isolation Allocation System
It’s clear Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) is going to be with us for some time, so it’s past time we fixed the festering issues with our current system. National is proposing five sensible improvements to the beleaguered Managed Isolation Allocation System... More>>

ALSO:




Child Poverty Action Group: Highest jump in weekly benefit numbers since first lockdown

The current lockdown has triggered the largest weekly increase in benefit recipient numbers since the first lockdown last year, and Child Poverty Action Group is concerned the Government isn't doing enough to assist affected families... More>>

Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 