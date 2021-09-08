UPDATE - Crash, Crown Range Road - Southern
Wednesday, 8 September 2021, 5:05 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The Crown Range Road has reopened following a crash this
morning.
A motorcyclist went into a barrier and has
unfortunately died at the scene.
The Serious Crash
Unit has undertaken a scene examination and the cause
of
the crash will be
investigated.
