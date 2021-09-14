Search and rescue operation in Marokopa and Kiritehere
Tuesday, 14 September 2021, 9:33 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Waikato Police are working to locate a 37-year-old
Otorohanga man and his three young children.
Police were
notified yesterday [13 September] that the group were last
seen at Marokopa on Saturday, and a search and rescue
operation has been launched.
The vehicle used by the man
was found at the beach at Kiritehere on Saturday.
Searches
of the coastal area will continue today as will canvassing
of the local area with staff going door-to-door in Marokopa
and Kiritehere.
“The family’s safety is our paramount
concern at this stage and that is why search and rescue have
been activated,” says Detective Senior Sergeant Ross
Patterson, Waikato West Police.
Anyone with information is
asked to contact 105 and quote job number
P047915838.
