Search and rescue operation in Marokopa and Kiritehere

Waikato Police are working to locate a 37-year-old Otorohanga man and his three young children.

Police were notified yesterday [13 September] that the group were last seen at Marokopa on Saturday, and a search and rescue operation has been launched.

The vehicle used by the man was found at the beach at Kiritehere on Saturday.

Searches of the coastal area will continue today as will canvassing of the local area with staff going door-to-door in Marokopa and Kiritehere.

“The family’s safety is our paramount concern at this stage and that is why search and rescue have been activated,” says Detective Senior Sergeant Ross Patterson, Waikato West Police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 105 and quote job number P047915838.

