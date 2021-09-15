Update: Search and rescue operation in Marokopa and Kiritehere, Waikato District
Waikato West Area Commander Will Loughrin:
Operation Marokopa, the search for Thomas
Phillips and his children Jayda,
Maverick and Ember, continues today.
The operation focus is two-fold –
the physical search continues in the
Marokopa and Kiritehere areas while investigators make enquiries to determine
the family’s movements.
Our
ground-based search teams covered a sizeable area yesterday
and continue
to reassess coastline areas today.
The current weather conditions have not made it
possible for either the Eagle
helicopter or the Coastguard NZ fixed-wing plane to begin searching today.
This is being continually reassessed.
A Fire and Emergency NZ team and Police are operating drones in the area.
Drones, using thermal imaging, were
deployed last night by Fire and Emergency
NZ in the Marokopa area but did not locate anything of interest.
Police continue to ask for sightings of
Thomas and his children. In
particular, any movements of his 2004 silver/grey-coloured Toyota Hilux prior
to it being located on the beach at Kiritehere on Sunday 12 September.
Police remain focused
and committed to finding Thomas and his children
and
bringing them home, and we continue to work with and support their extended
family.
Anyone with
information is asked to contact Police on 105 and quote
file
number 210913/1952.