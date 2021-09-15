Update: Search and rescue operation in Marokopa and Kiritehere, Waikato District

Waikato West Area Commander Will Loughrin:

Operation Marokopa, the search for Thomas Phillips and his children Jayda,

Maverick and Ember, continues today.

The operation focus is two-fold – the physical search continues in the

Marokopa and Kiritehere areas while investigators make enquiries to determine

the family’s movements.

Our ground-based search teams covered a sizeable area yesterday and continue

to reassess coastline areas today.

The current weather conditions have not made it possible for either the Eagle

helicopter or the Coastguard NZ fixed-wing plane to begin searching today.

This is being continually reassessed.

A Fire and Emergency NZ team and Police are operating drones in the area.

Drones, using thermal imaging, were deployed last night by Fire and Emergency

NZ in the Marokopa area but did not locate anything of interest.

Police continue to ask for sightings of Thomas and his children. In

particular, any movements of his 2004 silver/grey-coloured Toyota Hilux prior

to it being located on the beach at Kiritehere on Sunday 12 September.

Police remain focused and committed to finding Thomas and his children and

bringing them home, and we continue to work with and support their extended

family.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 105 and quote file

number 210913/1952.

