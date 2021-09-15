Arrest made in relation to arson at Whakatāne school



Eastern Bay of Plenty Detectives have today arrested a man in relation to the

arson of Apanui Primary School in Whakatāne.

The fire occurred in the early hours of 6 February 2021 and destroyed the

office block and eight attached classrooms.

A 22-year-old man was arrested in Tauranga this morning and is due to appear

in the Whakatāne District Court tomorrow facing charges of arson and

burglary, and a further charge of aggravated robbery arising from an

unrelated incident.

Area Manager Investigations, Eastern Bay of Plenty, Detective Senior Sergeant

Paul Wilson says “this offence was one that hurt the whole community, who

felt a connection to their local primary school in a small town. I’m proud

of the dedication displayed by the investigation team in persevering over

many months to hold the person responsible to account.”

As this matter is now before the court, we are unable to comment further.



