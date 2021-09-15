Arrest made in relation to arson at Whakatāne school
Wednesday, 15 September 2021, 6:04 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Eastern Bay of Plenty Detectives have today arrested a
man in relation to the
arson of Apanui Primary School in
Whakatāne.
The fire occurred in the early hours of 6
February 2021 and destroyed the
office block and eight
attached classrooms.
A 22-year-old man was arrested in
Tauranga this morning and is due to appear
in the
Whakatāne District Court tomorrow facing charges of arson
and
burglary, and a further charge of aggravated robbery
arising from an
unrelated incident.
Area Manager
Investigations, Eastern Bay of Plenty, Detective Senior
Sergeant
Paul Wilson says “this offence was one that
hurt the whole community, who
felt a connection to their
local primary school in a small town. I’m proud
of the
dedication displayed by the investigation team in
persevering over
many months to hold the person
responsible to account.”
As this matter is now before
the court, we are unable to comment
further.
