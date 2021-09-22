Arrest made in Oamaru Search Warrant

Otago Coastal Acting Area Commander Inspector James Ure:

Southern District Police executed two search warrants in Oamaru today, which

saw the location and seizure of cannabis and one person arrested.

One of the warrants was executed at a Mongrel Mob-linked residential

property.

A 32-year-old Mongrel Mob gang member was taken into custody and will face

drug-related charges.

Today’s arrest was a really good result for Police and should serve as a

clear message that Police will continue to work to hold gang members to

account.

Organised crime causes significant harm in the community, is instrumental in

the drug supply that drives violence, drug addiction and the entry into the

court system for vulnerable youth.

Police will not tolerate such behaviour, and nor should the community.

Today’s warrants were led by Oamaru Investigations staff, supported by the

Oamaru Tactical Crime Unit, and Armed Offenders Squad.

We continue to encourage members of the public with information or concerns

that can assist Police to come forward.

This information can be provided through the Police 105 number, or

anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

