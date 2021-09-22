Arrest made in Oamaru Search Warrant
Wednesday, 22 September 2021, 6:02 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Otago Coastal Acting Area Commander Inspector James
Ure:
Southern District Police executed two search warrants
in Oamaru today, which
saw the location and seizure of
cannabis and one person arrested.
One of the warrants was
executed at a Mongrel Mob-linked
residential
property.
A 32-year-old Mongrel Mob gang
member was taken into custody and will face
drug-related
charges.
Today’s arrest was a really good result for
Police and should serve as a
clear message that Police
will continue to work to hold gang members
to
account.
Organised crime causes significant harm in
the community, is instrumental in
the drug supply that
drives violence, drug addiction and the entry into
the
court system for vulnerable youth.
Police will not
tolerate such behaviour, and nor should the
community.
Today’s warrants were led by Oamaru
Investigations staff, supported by the
Oamaru Tactical
Crime Unit, and Armed Offenders Squad.
We continue to
encourage members of the public with information or
concerns
that can assist Police to come forward.
This
information can be provided through the Police 105 number,
or
anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555
111.
