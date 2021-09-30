One shot in fleeing driver incident
Thursday, 30 September 2021, 10:21 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police have been responding to a fleeing driver incident
in Auckland this morning.
The incident began in the
Ōtāhuhu area before 9am where a suspicious vehicle has
failed to stop for Police.
A vehicle involved has
since come to a stop on Lilac Grove, in
Hillsborough.
One person in possession of a firearm
has been shot by Police and is in a serious
condition.
Police have also taken another person into
custody from the vehicle.
Residents in the area are
advised that there is currently a heightened Police presence
in response to this incident.
However, Police are not
currently seeking any additional people from the
vehicle.
A further update will be provided once
additional details are
confirmed.
