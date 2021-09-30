One shot in fleeing driver incident

Police have been responding to a fleeing driver incident in Auckland this morning.

The incident began in the Ōtāhuhu area before 9am where a suspicious vehicle has failed to stop for Police.

A vehicle involved has since come to a stop on Lilac Grove, in Hillsborough.

One person in possession of a firearm has been shot by Police and is in a serious condition.

Police have also taken another person into custody from the vehicle.

Residents in the area are advised that there is currently a heightened Police presence in response to this incident.

However, Police are not currently seeking any additional people from the vehicle.

A further update will be provided once additional details are confirmed.

