Serious crash- Moorefield Road, Johnsonville - Wellington
Monday, 4 October 2021, 6:21 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are at a serious crash on Moorefield Road
in Johnsonville.
The crash, involving a motorcycle and a
car, was reported to Police just
before 5am.
Initial
indications are there serious injuries.
The road is closed
where Moorefield Road intersects with Haumia Road
and
again with Broderick Road.
A cordon is also in
place at the intersection of Stephen Street
and
Moorefield Road.
Updates will be provided when
available.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On National’s Covid Re-opening Plan
After banging for what has seemed an eternity about how the government doesn’t have a plan for removing restrictions and re-opening the country, National’s own re-opening “plan” unveiled yesterday was always likely to be an anti-climax. No surprise about that. Even so, much of the plan’s content read more like a series of Buzzfeed listicles than a co-ordinated series of logically sequenced steps.... More>>
Covid-19, 1/10: 1,268 Overall Cases
19 new cases of Covid-19 have been discovered in Auckland today. There are no known new cases in Waikato or Wellington. 1007 of the Auckland cases have recovered so far... More>>