Serious crash- Moorefield Road, Johnsonville - Wellington

Emergency services are at a serious crash on Moorefield Road in Johnsonville.

The crash, involving a motorcycle and a car, was reported to Police just

before 5am.

Initial indications are there serious injuries.

The road is closed where Moorefield Road intersects with Haumia Road and

again with Broderick Road.

A cordon is also in place at the intersection of Stephen Street and

Moorefield Road.

Updates will be provided when available.

